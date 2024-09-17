First deal hits Google’s official magnetic Pixel Watch Fast Charging Cable at $25

The new Google Pixel Watch 3 arrived in mid August and we are now tracking the first chance to save on the official Google Pixel Watch 3 USB-C Fast Charging Cable courtesy of Amazon. Regularly $30, you can save 16% with a total down at $25.11. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is indeed the first notable price drop we have tracked since it first landed on Amazon at the same time as the third-generation Google smartwatch – it also works with Google Pixel Watch 2 as well.

Does Google Pixel Watch 3 come with charging cable?

Yes, the new Google Pixel Watch 3 does include a charging cable with purchase. But for folks looking to secure a second one for the office or a different place in the home, perhaps even one to throw in your EDC kit, today’s deal is the best price we can find on the official model.

It delivers a magnetic pin-based connection to the bottom of your wearable to deliver 5W of power to both Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3 – the 41mm and 45mm models are compatible here.

It measures out at 1 meter and terminates on the other end with a traditional USB-C connector. This charging cable does not ship with a wall charger, so you’ll need to bring your own to the party if you’re looking to use it with a typical wall outlet, as opposed to the jack on your laptop, for example. But our smartphone accessories hub is loaded with deals on charging solutions to ensure you’re covered here.

Google Pixel Watch 3 USB-C Fast Charging Cable features:

The magnetic 5W USB-C[R] Fast Charging Cable charger is compatible with the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm and 45mm)

Google Pixel Watch sold separately

Features magnetic pins that snap into your watch for a more secure charging connection[1]

Requires a USB-C PD compatible power adapter, minimum 5W (sold separately)

Cable length is 1 meter

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!