Husqvarna’s electric 330iKE Combi Switch lawn edger hits new $277 low (Reg. $420)

Update: Amazon has dropped costs further on this tool to a new all-time low of $277.26 shipped.

Amazon is bringing down the costs on the Husqvarna 330iKE Battery Edger to $292.63 shipped , with the model more regularly fetching $420. Husqvarna is one of the higher-end tool brands that see less frequent discounts than others, with this model, in particular, seeing a few price cuts over 2024, but still keeping above $335. Today though, we’re seeing a bigger markdown than ever before as $127 is being taken off its tag, landing it at a new all-time low that gives fans of the brand a great chance to upgrade at only 70% the usual cost.

This 330iKE bundle is one of several versatile models that falls within Husqvarna’s Combi Switch family, with the edger attachment able to switch out with over 14 others in a matter of moments, giving folks a more manageable system to perform their garden and lawncare duties without needing an individual tool for each job. The edger attachment sports an 8-inch steel cutting blade that provides a 2.5-inch cutting depth, along with a 6-inch adjustable wheel for smooth operations to keep your lines on a straight and narrow path. There’s no cords here to worry about either, with the Combi Switch motor ready to also take any other Husqvarna batteries you’ve invested in for longer runtimes too. Head below for more.

Husqvarna 330 iKE Battery Edger features:

ALL IN ONE KIT: The 330iKE Combi Switch with edger attachment comes with Battery and Charger included (claim second additional complimentary battery by clicking above “shop items”)

LARGE ADJUSTABLE WHEEL: Husqvarna 330iKE Combi Switch + Lawn Edger has a 6-inch adjustable wheel that offers easy and smooth operation while using this electric edger

EASILY SWITCH ATTACHMENTS: More than just an electric lawn edger, this trimmer edger tool is attachment-capable for over 15 tools in one (attachments sold separately)

ACTIVE COOLING SYSTEM: Lawn edging tool with active cooling system offers consistent power and extended battery life while using the cordless edger

LONG-LASTING PERFORMANCE AND PRECISE YARD EDGER: Grass edger lawn tool has 8-inch steel cutting blade and 2.5-inch cutting depth

ERGONOMIC CURVED SHAFT: Enhances balance and reduces fatigue

INTERCHANGEABLE BATTERY SYSTEM: Able to be used in all Husqvarna battery tools and battery edgers, our lithium-ion batteries are durable, easy to swap and recharge quickly

