iPhone and Apple Watch MagSafe travel chargers don’t get much less than this, grab one for $15 (48% off)

Courtesy of the official LISEN Amazon storefront, you can now score its 2-in-1 MagSafe charger in black for $15.39 Prime shipped once you clip the on-page 20% off coupon and enter promo code 4T7ACFJD at checkout. Also, folks without Prime membership can dodge the shipping fee by checking out with items worth over $35 in the cart. This pocketable 2-in-1 charger with a $30 price tag has fetched as much as $27 in recent months. It dropped to the $22 mark a couple of months back, but today’s deal serves an impressive 48% discount for it. By stacking the on-page coupon and the promo code discount, you can snag this 2-in-1 MagSafe charger at one of the lowest prices we can find.

This LISEN 2-in-1 MagSafe charger is one of the most compact options out there, and it combines a MagSafe-ready charger for your iPhone with an Apple Watch charger that extends from its back. You can also use the main charging base to power your AirPods, meaning you can use this compact charger to keep your iPhone and its accessories charged. Its foldable design makes it extremely travel-friendly and super easy to carry around, and you can even use the extendable Apple Watch charger to prop it up on a flat surface and use it as a stand while charging the iPhone. This particular charger can deliver up to 15W of power to charge your gear, and it even comes with a USB-C cable out of the box which you can connect to a wall charger to power your Apple gear.

LISEN is also offering its 15W Qi2 MagSafe car mount charger to Prime members for $23 instead of its $50 usual price. You can install it either on the air vent or the dashboard of your car, and it even comes with a 48W metal car charger and a 60W USB-C to USB-C cable in the box.

LISEN 2-in-1 MagSafe charger features:

This charging station for magsafe combines the advantages of all existing wireless charger solutions on the market, based on the first generation charger for magsafe, with the addition of a new stand for magsafe and support for iPhone iWatch AirPods to charge the whole Apple family.

It not only retains the advantages of the magsafe stand, but also achieves the ultimate in lightness, thinness and portability. Its size is similar to an AirPods 3, which can be easily placed in your pocket anytime and anywhere.

The additional configuration of this charger for magsafe is not a normal usb c cable, but has a length of 1.5M, durable soft cotton material and connection to A+C ports.

