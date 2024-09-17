Logi PLAY 2024 now live: Logitech debuts collection of next-gen gaming keyboards, esports mice, and much more

Logitech has announced a bunch of new gaming gear at its Logi PLAY 2024 event. The brand has debuted new esports-focused gaming gear, expanding its already solid Logitech G gaming lineup. It kicked off the event with the new PRO X TKL RAPID Wired Gaming Keyboard with analog switches. It was followed by a pair of new gaming mice — Logitech G PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED and the G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX — along with a bunch of other gear including a new shifter for racing sim, a new model of Astro A50 headset, and more. Head below for a closer look and more details.

Logitech G PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED – $129.99

Logitech is giving its tried-and-tested G Pro X Superlight 2 gaming mouse a glow up and calling it the Pro 2 LIGHTSPEED.

The G Pro 2 LIGHTSPEED is an ambidextrous gaming mouse, featuring the same form factor as the G Pro X Superlight 2.

The upgraded mouse comes with the HERO 2 sensor and LIGHTFORCE switches.

Notably, this mouse also supports the brand’s tournament grade LIGHTSPEED wireless and USB-C connectivity.

The new G Pro 2 LIGHTSPEED gaming mouse comes in Black, White, and Pink, and it is now up for grabs from Amazon at $129.99 shipped.

Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX – $159.99

This is a brand-new mouse for those who prefer an asymmetrical design over an ambidextrous one for a better gaming experience.

The Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX is a 60g asymmetrical mouse.

It comes with all the same features as the G Pro 2 LIGHTSPEED mentioned above, with up to 95 hours of battery life.

The new Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX also comes in the same three colors — Black, White, and Pink — and is now available to buy from Amazon for $159.99 shipped.

Pro X TKL Rapid gaming keyboard – $169.99

In addition to the new lineup of gaming mice, Logitech has launched the new Pro X TKL Rapid gaming keyboard, its first magnetic analog keyboard. Below are some key details.

Logitech’s first magnetic analog keyboard with Magnetic analog switches with rapid trigger

Players can use Logitech’s G Hub app to customize things like the switch actuation.

The Logitech Pro X TKL sports a Tenkeyless layout and comes in three colors — Black, White, and Pink.

The Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid keyboard is priced at $169.99 shipped, and it’ll be available soon.

Logitech G RS Shifter & Handbrake – $149.99

Logitech is also giving the racing simulator fans a new piece of gear in the form of the new G RS Shifter & handbrake.

The new G RS Shifter is now available to pre-order for $149.99 shipped on Amazon.

on Amazon. Provides the authentic experience, durability, and customization.

You’re looking at a Sequential Shifter that doubles as a handbrake.

It’s a height-adjustable handle that can be attched to a table using the included clamps.

Logitech ASTRO A50 LIGHTSPEED (Gen 5) headset – $299.99

Logitech has also updated its popular Astro A50 LIGHTSPEED headset, and it’s now available to purchase for $299.99 shipped. You can find more details of this headset below.

Comes in Black and White colors

You can connect this headset and switch between 3 gaming systems at once with PLAYSYNC AUDIO.

The Astro A50 LIGHTSPEED is compatible with Xbox, PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch and more.

This headset comes with PRO-G GRAPHENE drivers and “state-of-the-art” High-Res 48 kHz microphone.

Logitech G915 X LIGHTSPEED wiresless keyboard – $229.99

Logitech’s G915 X LIGHTSPEED is a low-profile wireless keyboard that comes in black and white colors.

Logitech G915 X LIGHTSPEED features a full-size layout and comes with GL mechanical switches.

It offers tri-mode connectivity and has a set of media keys and a roller at the top right corner.

The G915 X LIGHTSPEED also has support for LIGHTSYNC RGB.

The Logitech G 915 X LIGHTSPEED is in stock and ready to ship for $229.99 from Amazon.

Almost all the new gear announced at Logi PLAY 2024 are now up for grabs from Amazon starting at $129.99 shipped, with the new G PRO X TKL Rapid wired gaming keyboard “coming soon.” You can tune in to Logitech’s Logi PLAY 2024 event on Twitch right here.

