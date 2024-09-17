Logitech’s new M4 iPad Pro keyboard cases with Smart Connector now start at $200 (Up to $109 under Apple’s)

Amazon is now offering some of the best prices yet on Logitech’s new Combo Touch M4 iPad Pro keyboard cases. You’ll find the 11-inch model marked down to $199.99 shipped and the 13-inch to $229.99 shipped. Regularly $230 and $260, you’re looking at a new Amazon all-time low on the larger size and a deal that comes within $1 or so on the 11-incher. While these are still higher-end options, they are drastically less pricey than the Apple models that are selling for $289 and $339 respectively.

There are certainly even more affordable options out there, like these models from ESR at about half the price, but it’s hard to imagine any of those reaching the quality of the official Apple Magic Keyboards and the new releases from Logitech. And, all things considered, there are likely plenty of folks who invested heavily in an M4 iPad Pro that are looking to land something at least close to on par with Apple’s without spending as much.

As detailed in our launch coverage, the Logitech Combo Touch has been updated for Apple’s latest M4 machine (just not the nano-textured glass model though). It features multi-angle application functionality with the ability to “switch it up to type, sketch, watch videos, read, or hop on a video call without removing your iPad Pro from the keyboard case.” There’s a flexible stand and detachable keyboard joined by a multi-touch trackpad – swipe, pinch, and double-tap gestures – with a wireless backlit keyboard that Logitech says “glows elegantly” in low light conditions.

All of this joins a proper Smart Connector so the whole thing charges via your iPad, just like Apple’s.

Logitech Combo Touch for iPad Pro features:

Compatibility: For iPad Pro 13-inch (M4) (2024) – not designed for use with iPad Pro with Nano-texture glass

Use-your-way Modes: Multiple use modes and infinite possibilities; switch it up to type, sketch, watch videos, read, or hop on a video call without removing your iPad Pro from the keyboard case

Flexible kickstand, Detachable Keyboard: Find your perfect angle for the task at hand with the ultra-flexible kickstand; detach the keyboard to sketch, watch or read with total freedom

Large Multi-Touch trackpad: It’s the biggest trackpad yet, giving you that intuitive tracking experience; familiar Multi-Touch gesture controls let you swipe, pinch, double-tap, and more

Secure, form-fit protection: The uniquely sturdy, yet lightweight iPad keyboard case keeps your iPad safe from scuffs and scratches, so you can take it anywhere with total peace of mind

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!