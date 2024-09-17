Peak Design’s rarely discounted EDC MacBook messenger bag now $100 for today only ($120 off)

Image showing a person wearing Peak Desgin's Everyday Messenger bag in Ash colorway.

Today only, as a part of its daily flash deals, B&H is offering Peak Design’s Everyday Messenger V2 bag for $99.95 shipped. That’s straight up a $120 discount on a solid bag that’s rarely discounted to fetch anything less than its $220 listed price. Today’s 54% discount applies to both Charcoal and Ash colorways, making it a great time to cash in and upgrade your EDC. The V1 model of the same bag is currently fetching a higher $230 directly at Peak Design, so head below for more details to see if you want to snag one of these at a solid price.

The Peak Design Everyday Messenger bag discounted today is designed specifically for photographers and content creators with enough space to hold a DSLR along with 2 lenses and other camera gear. It also has space for a dedicated 13-inch laptop compartment, along with more space for chargers and other gear that you may have in your EDC. What’s also great about this messenger bag is that it comes with Origami-inspired padded, removable dividers to help you customize the layout depending on the gear you’re carrying. Other highlights of this Peak Design Messenger bag include dedicated capture clip attachment points for quick camera access, dual side pockets to stow keys, smartphone, a rear trolley strap, and weatherproof shell and exterior zippers, among other things.

If you’re looking for a reliable power station to charge all the devices in your tech bag when you’re out and about, then consider grabbing Anker’s new SOLIX C300 AC power station for $200. It comes with three AC output ports alongside a bunch of USB ports and is down from its usual price of $250.

Peak Design Everyday Messenger 13-inch V2 bag features:

Designed for the photographer, traveler, urban commuter, and everyone in between, the ash Everyday Messenger 13″ Version 2 from Peak Design showcases smart features to meet your day-to-day needs. The Messenger holds a full-frame DSLR and up to two lenses, thanks to the two origami-inspired adjustable touch-fastening FlexFold dividers. Simply remove the dividers if you prefer to carry books or overnight essentials. Your up-to-13″ laptop can be stored separately in a rear, padded compartment with an interior sleeve for your tablet or important documents.

