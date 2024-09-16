Anker’s new SOLIX C300 90,000mAh DC/AC power bank stations get first post-launch discounts from $170

Update: Anker has dropped the price further on its new SOLIX C300 AC model to $199.99 shipped.

Following the early-bird discounts we covered two weeks ago, Anker has officially dropped the first post-launch discounts on its new SOLIX C300 DC and AC 90,000mAh power stations. The DC-only model is coming in at $169.99 shipped, matching at Amazon, while its AC counterpart has fallen from its listed $250 rate to $209.99 shipped , and also seeing a matching deal at Amazon. Normally priced at $200 and $250, respectively, we saw its early-bird launch discounts offer slightly lower rates of $150 and $190, though today’s deal still brings you some solid price cuts if you missed out on those earlier ones. Get a full rundown on what to expect from these new backup power solutions in our initial launch coverage, or learn more by heading below.

Both of these SOLIX C300 units come compacted within carriable form factors that weigh in at just six pounds for the DC-only model and nine pounds for the AC model. Both provide a 90,000mAh 288Wh LiFePO4 battery capacity, with some key differences elsewhere.

The SOLIX C300 DC model delivers a power output to take your personal device’s battery needs with up to 300W speeds. For the first time among its power stations, Anker has packed in boosted self-recharging speeds that you can take advantage of when using its two bidirectional 140W USB-C ports together in order to achieve up to 280W. The unit’s battery can also be refueled through solar charging, which takes around 3.2 hours when connected to a 100W solar panel. There are seven output ports here, with a 120W auxiliary/car port, two USB-A ports, and four USB-C ports – two of which are 140W ports, one being a 100W port, and the last one hitting 15W. There’s also the integrated pop-up LED light on its crown with three brightness levels, the built-in display on its front face, and the usual array of smart controls via the companion app.

With the SOLIX C300 AC model, you’ll be getting a doubled 600W power output for charging other devices and running small appliances, with three AC output ports alongside three USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and the 120W auxiliary/car port. This unit doesn’t provide the dual-USB recharging capabilities that the above one has, but does reach similar speeds when plugged into a standard wall outlet. It’s also traded in the pop-up light to make room for the integrated carrying handle, but does have a light bar positioned horizontally above the display for some nighttime support.

You’ll find more similar power station units collected together in our Green Deals hub for your browsing pleasure, including these units’ predecessor, the PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh Power Bank Station which is currently $50 off at the moment and coming in $70 under the price of the DC model.

Anker SOLIX C300 DC 90,000mAh Portable Power Station:

This 90,000mAh (288Wh) battery delivers 300W and includes two 140W two-way USB-C fast charging ports.

Power all your tech on the go with versatility, no matter the connection type.

Attach the strap (sold separately) with a 30% smaller power station for complete portability.

Give your journey endless charging with up to 100W solar recharging.

Fast Recharge to 80% in an hour with the dual PD 3.1 USB-C port. You can also use solar panels or your car.

Power up for years thanks to LFP batteries. Your purchase is also backed by a 3-year warranty.

