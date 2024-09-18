This Baseus 65W 30K power bank can charge all your gear on the go for $53 (47% off)

Courtesy of the official Baseus Amazon storefront, Prime members can now score its 65W 30,000mAh 7-port power bank in black for $53.19 shipped. Don’t forget to clip the on-page 5% off coupon to see the discounted price at checkout. This battery pack with a $100 list price typically fetches $80 on Amazon. But Prime members can cash in on today’s deal and score this massive backup charger for just $53. That’s straight up $27 off the usual going rate, dropping it down to one of the lowest prices we can find. Head below for more details.

You are looking at a high-capacity 30,000mAh power bank here, which should be enough to power almost all the devices in your everyday carry, including laptops and handheld gaming consoles. What’s also great about this battery pack is that it comes with as many as seven ports, five of which can be used to deliver power to your devices. In addition to a USB-C that doubles as both an input and output port, you get an additional Type-C and a micro-USB port for input. Notably, one of the Type-C ports can also deliver up to 65W output to provide enough power to charge a laptop, a handheld gaming console, and more at full power. Other highlights of this Baseus 30,000mAh power bank include an LED to monitor the charging status and remaining battery, fast charging support to quickly top-up the massive 30,000mAh battery, an included USB-C to USB-C cable, and more.

If you are looking for alternate options, then be sure to check out Anker’s 20,000mAh power bank at $90. It can deliver up to 200W output, has an onboard display to keep track of charging, and is down from its usual price of $130 right now.

Baseus 30,000mAh 65W 7-port power bank features:

65W PD Fast Charge: Recommended by the well-known media Polygon as a portable battery for ASUS ROG ALLY. 65W USB-C port provides enough power to charge a laptop at full speed, this power bank charge a macbook pro 13” from 0% to 50% in just 56 mins with the included USB-C to C cable, perfect for bussiness trip or outside

5-output+3-input: This multi-functional portable charger power bank can charge 3-5 devices simultaneously, the USB-C port support input 60w max, use a pd 60w wall charger(not included) to full recharge this 30000mAh power bank in only 2.5 hours

Super Large Capacity: 30000mAh battery pack capacity provide 7 day of worry-free power to charges 6 times for iphone 15, samsung s20 ultra 4 times, ipad pro 2020 2.2 times, or provide a full charge to a 13 inch macbook pro. NOTE: It’s a must-have for outdoor activities, business trips and power outage emergencies, high capacity so the product is a little bulky

