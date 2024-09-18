New low hits Belkin’s 15W BoostCharge Pro Qi2 3-in-1 MagSafe Wireless Charging Pad at $93

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on the 2024 Belkin BoostCharge Pro Qi2 3-in-1 MagSafe Wireless Charging Pad at $93.49 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon – this deal is only live on the black model. First landing not 3 months ago on Amazon, this is Belkin’s latest flat 3-in-1 charger complete with Qi2 15W MagSafe charging and a removable USB-C Apple Watch fast charger. Regularly $130, today’s deal undercuts our previous mention by roughly $12 to deliver the lowest price we have tracked on this model.

While Apple has now introduced its new 25W MagSafe charging cable starting from $39 – the only model on the market that can charge iPhone 16 models at the max power, we are yet to see anything north of 15W in the all-in-one charger space.

Apple 25W MagSafe Charger (1m) $39

Apple 25W MagSafe Charger (2m) $49

It is also worth nothing that only Apple’s new 16 series handsets can handle the 25W, anything previous to that maxes out at 15W when it comes to wireless MagSafe charging – complete details on this can be found in our feature piece right here.

The Belkin BoostCharge Pro on sale here today provides a 3-in-1 setup to power your iPhone on the main MagSafe pad alongside your AirPods on a secondary Qi pad, and your Apple Watch by way of the detachable 5W unit on the side – it can be removed and used in USB-C wall chargers, the side of your MacBook, and more.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad features:

Place your phone on this pad for up to 15W fast charging Qi2 for iPhone plus MagSafe compatibility, even with the case on. Plus, you get 5W of simultaneous charging for AirPods while the 5W Qi pad charges your Apple Watch. Ready for use right out of the box with a 30W PSU and 5ft USB-C to USB-C cable included, this compact wireless charging pad is made with the latest standard Qi2 technology with magnets – ensuring a fast charge every time. A slim, lightweight design makes this the perfect compact charger for your travels – slipping easily into your bag or carry-on. Plus, a detachable USB-C Apple Watch Puck adds even more convenience for travel and storage.

