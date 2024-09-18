Get budget-friendly reliability with Greenworks’ 40V 14-inch cordless electric push mower at new $187 low (Reg. $270)

Homeowners on a budget and landscaping hustlers rejoice! Amazon is giving folks a great chance to land some quality savings on the Greenworks 40V 14-inch Cordless Push Lawn Mower for $187.49 shipped. Normally this model would cost you $270, which still isn’t that bad for a reliable electric mower like this, but the price is all the sweeter with the large 31% markdown that gives you back a solid $83 in savings while also landing it at a lower price than we have ever tracked – beating our previous mention at its former low by $25.

With this Greenworks mower, you’ll be adding a reliable piece of equipment to your lawncare routines at a price that isn’t weighing down or straight burning through your wallet – plus, you can forget the noise, fumes, and extra expenses associated with gas-guzzling models. The main body fits a 40V brushless motor inside the 14-inch poly deck, all running off a single removable 4.0Ah battery (which can be switched out with others that you may already have).

It provides a full hour of runtime to tackle your yard, with a five-position height adjustment that ranges from 1-1/4-inch to 3-3/8-inch cutting heights and a push-button start. It has also been designed with a folding frame for easier storage and a 2-in-1 functionality that can either bag your clippings or mulch them to be used in your flower beds.

Greenworks 40V 14-inch Cordless Electric Push Mower features:

Your purchase includes One GreenWorks 14-Inch Cordless Lawn Mower | One 4.0 AH Battery and Charger

Product dimensions – 50.4” L x 15.8” W x 40.47” H | Weight – 33 lbs. | Run time – Up to 45 minutes (greatly depends on the condition of the grass)

Easy assembly required | Deck Material – Plastic | Handle height is not adjustable | Cutting blade type – Single, metal

Single lever 5-position height adjustment offers cutting height range from 1-1/4 inch to 3-3/8-inch for the best cut in all environments

2-in-1 feature offers rear bagging and mulching capability for multiple use | 14” deck is versatile and light weight | Up to 34% of U.S. homes only need one charge to get the job done

