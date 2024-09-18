Stack these codes for up to 27% off new OtterBox iPhone 16 cases, including the Camera Control model

One thing we don’t see very often, if ever, is super early deals on the brand new OtterBox accessories when Apple launches its new iPhone every year. That was seemingly the case again this year with its new iPhone 16 case collection, but we have now spotted some codes that knock up to 27% off the regular price on the cases. Simply add the case you want to your cart and apply the following codes one at a time, in this order: Use code Otter10 for 10% off, and then apply code OB17SAVE for up to 17% off. The actual amount these codes are knocking off seems to vary slightly from case to case, but everything we have tried lands at roughly 25% off, and, considering these are brand new releases, the best prices ever across the board anyway.

This regularly $70 Defender Series Pro for MagSafe, for example, drops to $52.25 shipped using the codes above. The new Lumen Series with Camera Control falls from $70 down to $58.06 shipped.

We already detailed the new OtterBox iPhone 16 case collection when it debuted shortly after the iPhone 16 on the virtual stage in Cupertino. It consists of many of the brand’s mainstays designs, now ready for iPhone 16, but there are some new options and enhancements here as well you’ll find below. The most notable elf which though, would have to be that the OtterBox Lumen Series is one of the only third-party cases that feature proper Camera Control:

OtterBox Lumen Series: minimalist case with trusted OtterBox protection and is specially designed to support MagSafe and Camera Control, using a sapphire crystal paired with a conductive layer to communicate finger movements to the Camera Control. Lumen Series also provides 3X military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6) drop protection. Available now in four avian-inspired colors.

And here’s what’s new throughout the rest of the lineup:

Symmetry Series: newly incorporated anchor points for a phone crossbody strap. The OtterBox 2-in-1 Crossbody Straps, coming soon, compliment the trendy Symmetry Series color palette, are adjustable for length and can convert to wrist straps so you can carry your phone right in reach.

newly incorporated anchor points for a phone crossbody strap. The OtterBox 2-in-1 Crossbody Straps, coming soon, compliment the trendy Symmetry Series color palette, are adjustable for length and can convert to wrist straps so you can carry your phone right in reach. Symmetry Series Soft Touch and the award-winning Symmetry Series Cactus Leather are back for iPhone 16 lineup with new on-trend colors and coordinating OtterBox Cactus Leather MagSafe Wallets that are coming soon. All Symmetry Series case offerings are compatible with Camera Control of the iPhone 16 models.

and the award-winning are back for iPhone 16 lineup with new on-trend colors and coordinating OtterBox Cactus Leather MagSafe Wallets that are coming soon. All Symmetry Series case offerings are compatible with Camera Control of the iPhone 16 models. Defender Series Pro for MagSafe: updated design pays homage to the rugged legacy of Defender Series while incorporating MagSafe compatibility for the first time and increasing drop protection to 7X as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6). Defender Series XT is also available, featuring a clear or graphics-adorned back, a pop of color and visible MagSafe ring. Defender Series Pro and Defender Series XT are compatible with Camera Control of iPhone 16.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!