New OnePlus Pad 2 tablet with a FREE pair of $100 OnePlus Buds 3 now even lower at $450 ($200 off)

Update: The deal below is still live, but you can now apply code SEP50 at checkout to knock an additional $50 off the total. That brings the spend down to $449.99 shipped –$100 off the Pad 2 and a FREE pair of earbuds too. Additional details below in original post.

OnePlus is stepping in today with another solid offer on its latest tablet. The official site has now dropped the price on its new OnePlus Pad 2 down to $499.99 shipped from the regular $550 you’ll find at retailers like Amazon right now – it has yet to see any significant price drops there. But to sweeten the deal even more, quite a lot more in fact, you will also score a FREE set of OnePlus Buds 3 with your purchase today. So that’s $50 with a FREE set of $100 buds for a total savings of $150 today. Last time we featured a deal on the OnePlus Pad 2 it was at the same $450 but with a free folio case, which is arguably not quite as good as today’s earbuds offer.

You can also choose to score the new OnePlus Buds Pro with your purchase down at $129.99 – the lowest price we have seen outside of student offers – but it’s hard to deny the value the FREE option lands with here. While you’re configuring your OnePlus Pad 2 on the listing page, you can select either the Splendid Blue or Metallic Gray colorway to add your order.

The OnePlus tablet debuted for the first time just a couple months ago in July as the brand’s latest and greatest. The refreshed physical design takes on a similarly clean approach as the previous-generation model – that one is on sale for $400 right now at Amazon, just with an even more minimalist CNC aluminum unibody frame with a Nimbus Gray paint job. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and comes stock with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

From there, you’ll find a 2.5D curved glass splayed atop the 12.1-inch 3K LCD display alongside the 8MP front and 13MP rear cameras. This one also features the brand’s SuperVOOC Flash Charge power prowess to juice the internal 9,510mAh battery to full power in an hour and 20 minutes.

Get a closer look and more details right here.

OnePlus Pad 2 features:

Zero effort. Multitask like a pro to seamlessly drag and drop files between each. Switch between a two-left and one-right or a one-left and two-right layout. Your workflow reimagined. Effortlessly convert audio messages to precise summaries. Supercharge your productivity with compelling content. Secure One-Touch Transmission turbocharges large file transfers from your phone to your tablet. From photos, videos, to documents, accelerate the way you work and play. Erasing the line between digital and analog, the OnePlus Stylo 2 replicates the familiar feel of writing on paper. Magnetically connected or detached, the versatile OnePlus Smart keyboard delivers true freedom.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!