Score LISEN’s 69W 4-in-1 car charger with retractable cables at 66% off for a $17 low (Reg. $50)

There are a million different car chargers to choose from on the market, and standing among the more affordable models is LISEN’s 69W 4-in-1 Retractable Car Charger that’s benefitting from a solid price cut at Amazon to $16.99 shipped. This handy little device is normally listed for $50, but we’ve been seeing more frequent discounts since summer started, often landing between $20 to $40. Today though, we’re getting a second chance at the absolute lowest rate that we have tracked from August, coming in with an up to 66% markdown that saves you as much as $33 off its MSRP.

This compact charger takes up less space while providing four different means by which you and your passengers can charge personal devices, all while keeping things like cables nice and organized. There are two retractable cables built right in and are compatible with the iPhone 16/15/14/13/12 series, with one being a PD 30W USB-C cable and the other providing a 12W USB-C cable. There’s also the 15W USB-C port and 12W USB-A port that you can plug your own charging cables into. Its design allows for 180 degrees of flexibility for more secure charging as you drive, even when on rougher roads.

There’s a bunch of Qi2 MagSafe charging gear that are seeing discounts ahead of the new iPhone 16 hitting the shelves, which we have been extensively covering and collecting together in our smartphone accessories hub for your convenience. For folks on a budget who are considering a pocketable power bank to charge your phone on the go, Baseus’ ultra-affordable MagSafe power banks fit the bill and start from just $13, with three sizes to choose from: 5,000mAh, 10,000mAh, and 20,000mAh.

LISEN 69W 4-in-1 Retractable Car Charger features:

The Ultimate Multi-Device Charging Car Organization: The LISEN Retractable Car Charger 4 in 1, equipped with dual USB ports and a versatile retractable cable, provides a complete solution for charging multiple devices simultaneously. Ideal for both Android and iPhone users, including those needing a fast USB C car charger for the iPhone 16 Pro Max and other USB-C compatible devices, it ensures fast and efficient charging. Keep your car clutter-free and organized with this Smart Car Organization solution

69W 4 Port Car Charger: This powerful USB C car charger features a PD 30W USB C port, 12W USB Lightning cable, 15W USB C port, and 12W USB A port, allowing up to four devices to be charged at once. It’s ideal for fast charging devices like the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The 4 in 1 Retractable car charger’s efficient power distribution ensures all your devices stay powered without slowing down the charging speed

Comprehensive Compatibility: The 4 in 1 Retractable car charger is compatible with the iPhone 16/15/14/13/12 series, making it a versatile choice for iPhone users. Whether you’re looking for a car charger for iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Plus, or earlier iPhone models, this device offers flexible fast charging options. It also supports USB C and USB A devices, ensuring all your gadgets are covered





