Save up to 57% on ultra-affordable Baseus MagSafe power banks starting from just $13 (Reg. $30+)

Coming to us through its official Amazon storefront, Baseus is currently offering a massive price cut on its MagSafe 5000mAh Portable Wireless Magnetic Power Bank for $12.89 shipped, after clipping the on-page 40% off coupon and using the promo code P7BM38X7 at checkout for an additional 17% off. Normally going for $30 most days, you’re looking at a massive 57% combined markdown off the going rate that drops costs down among the lowest prices we’ve seen for this particular model. You’ll also find its larger capacity counterparts reaping the savings benefits too, with the 10,000mAh model down at $25, after clipping the on-page 10% off coupon and using the promo code UFFK9IVC at checkout for an additional 5% off, while its 20,000mAh model is down at $30, after clipping the on-page 40% off coupon.

With these power banks’ MagSafe compatibility they snap right onto the back of your iPhone for simple recharging while you’re on the move or stuck stationary with no other means to refuel the battery. Focusing on the 5,000mAh model, you can use its 7.5W wireless charging speed while requiring no cables, but you can also use a USB-C to USB-C cable with the integrated port to bump that speed up to 20W, or you can use both the 7.5W wireless speed on one phone at the same time while utilizing 12W speeds from the port on a second one. It doesn’t offer any kickstands like other models, but it does deliver a more compact form factor that more easily slips into your pocket and/or bag to make up the difference there.

Baseus MagSafe Portable Wireless Magnetic Power Banks:

Effortlessly Charge with Strong Magnetic: Just attach this magsafe battery pack to your iPhone 16/15/14/13/12 Series for 7.5W fast magnetic wireless charging. The built-in strong magnets keep the magsafe power bank in place and the magnetic pulling force value is 10N(≈2.2LB) prevent slipping. Say goodbye to the hassle of tangled cables and enjoy a seamless charging experience.

Juice up Faster: Our 20W USB-C port allows you to fast charge your iPhone 15 to 50% in just 30 minutes. This is 2 times faster than most portable phone charger in the market that offer only 10W charging speed. Say goodbye to long charging hours! The mag safe. portable charger power bank also supports pass-through charging, so you can charge your phone and the battery pack at the same time.

Pocket-Sized Power with Sleek Design: Baseus 5000mAh wireless power bank is designed to be pocket-sized, making it the perfect accessory for anyone who needs reliable power on the go. The portable power bank slim profile ensures that it effortlessly fits into your pocket or bag without adding any bulk. The modern design of this magnetic power bank is also an excellent addition to any style or outfit, making it both functional and fashionable.

