TP-Link’s ultra-affordable new smart video doorbell with no-cost person detection hits $50 all-time low

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on the brand new TP-Link Tapo D120 Smart Video Doorbell at $49.99 shipped. This model debuted with a launch deal at $52 in mid-August and carries a regular price tag at $70. Now down even lower, you’re looking at a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find on the ultra-affordable new smart front door solution.

The D120 landed alongside the higher-end, but still quite competitively priced, D225 that now carries a sale price down at $89.99 – this is, however, $5 above the launch deal we featured.

As detailed in our launch coverage, the new TP-Link Tapo D120 delivers a value-packed smart video doorbell solution – the main difference between it and the D225 is the latter’s ability to deliver a “dual-powered smart video doorbell with 24/7 continuous recording.”

But the more affordable option still provides AI person detection at “no additional cost or subscription” alongside support for local storage on a microSD card, a rechargeable 6,400mAh battery, and compatibility with third-party smart home gear/voice commands courtesy of Alexa and Google Assistant. It even has color night vision with built-in spotlights and a Wi-Fi supported chime function.

A complete rundown is waiting for you right here.

TP-Link Tapo D120 Smart Video Doorbell features:

Details matter. Equipped with 2K resolution, see beyond traditional 1080p resolution with finer details and incredible clarity. Easily identify faces capturing every detail even when zooming in, showing you everything you need to see at your entrance. See the full picture with a 160° ultra-wide head-to-toe field of view. See items that traditional video doorbells may miss ensuring comprehensive coverage of your entryway. Receive a phone call to answer your door without opening up the Tapo app. Quickly answer visitors with once-click convenience. Stay connected, stay informed, and never miss a visitor again. (Calls are generated via app and will not use cellular minutes)

