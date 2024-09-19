Just $7 gets you this 54W 2-port metal car charger for your vehicle today

If you’re looking to buy a car charger to top off your iPhone, iPad, or even a MacBook while on the road, then scope out this deal on LISEN’s official Amazon storefront that drops its 54W car charger to $7.19 Prime shipped. Don’t forget to clip the on-page 10% off coupon to see the discounted price at checkout. Also, folks without Prime membership can dodge the shipping fee by checking out with items worth over $35 in the cart. This car charger has spent most of its time fetching $8 on Amazon this year, and while today’s deal doesn’t seem like a massive drop, we are also talking about a metal car charger for the price of an overpriced iced coffee as well. Today’s on-page coupon knocks it down to the $7 mark after a long time, making it a great time to cash in. Continue reading to find more details.

This tiny car charger is outfitted with a USB-C and a USB-A port, using which you can use to charge two devices simultaneously. The Type-C port can deliver up to 36W whereas the USB-A can refuel your devices with up to 18W output. With a tiny thumb-sized body that barely protrudes out of the outlet, this charger is also a lot smaller than many other car chargers out there, and it’s also made out of metal to keep things nice and sturdy while also looking more premium than other similarly priced chargers on the market. You are sure to find more powerful car chargers to power your devices when you’re on the move, but it’s hard to go wrong with this charger at $7.

If you want a charger that can top up more than two devices, then check out the deal we tracked yesterday on LISEN’s 4-in-1 car charger at $17. It can deliver up to 69W output, comes with retractable cables, and is down from its usual price of $50.

LISEN 54W 2-port car charger features:

54 W DUAL FAST CHARGING PORT: LISEN fast charging USB C car charger supporting PD 36W(Max) and QC 18W(Max) high output, can fast charge all prevailing phones and E-devices. This iphone 16 pro car charger adapter with both of USB-A and USB-C ports can work with all kinds of car phone cigaette plug. [NOTE: The fast car charger CANNOT fast charging 2 devices simultaneously.]

SUPER FAST 36W PD CHARGING: Super fast car charger USB C car adapter with all-new upgrade PD 36W can charge iPhone 16 Pro Max Plus 15/14/13/12 series up to 88% and iPad up to 60% at 35mins. And it also supports SAMSUNG PPS super fast charging for S23/22/21/20.

ALL ALUMINUM SHELL, WON’T MELT: The high-density aluminum alloy shell of this iphone 16 car phone charger can help iPhone to dissipate heat in the charging process, effectively improving the charging efficiency by about 15% compared to plastic car chargers, and absolutely no melting and danger. The all-metal body also has a unique sense of design and luxurious texture.

