Land the OG Apple Watch Ultra at $350 less than the Ultra 2, now at $449 (Amazon Renewed Premium)

It’s certainly not the sweet new black Ultra 2, nor the latest Natural Titanium, but it looks a whole lot like the latter and you can score the OG Apple Watch Ultra at Amazon for $449 shipped today. This is indeed a refurbished unit, but we are talking about the lowest price we have seen for the Amazon Renewed Premium listings – a much higher quality than its standard refurbs that ship with a 1-year warranty (more details below). Apple didn’t make the jump to Ultra 3 this year, and while there are some features the Ultra 1 doesn’t have, it remains only one-generation back and a drastically lower price with today’s deal…like $350 less.

While you can still score the latest Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Natural Titanium at $110 off right now, not to mention some early deals on the brand new black model, the OG offer we are featuring here today makes for a more than notable option for folks who just don’t care to spend the much higher price tags on the latest model. You’re not going to get the sleep apnea action, but at $350 off (or $240 if you factor in the current deal on the Ultra 2 in Natural Titanium), it is worth highlighting for folks interested.

If you ask me, the Apple Watch Ultra 1 remains a compelling option at a price like this. It looks nearly identical and features the sort of suite of features all but the most rugged, trail-hiking, sea-diving, and hardest-core techies would need. The screen is still great and, in my opinion, looks even nicer than the new Series 10 models.

Here’s what you need to know about Amazon Renewed Premium units:

Amazon Renewed is your trusted destination for pre-owned and refurbished products that are inspected and tested to work and look like new. Any repairs are made with Apple components that are new, or reused and in like-new condition. The products will have minimal to no signs of wear, no visible cosmetic imperfections when held 12 inches away, batteries with at least 80% capacity relative to new, and may arrive in a brown or white box with relevant accessories (no headphones included) that may be generic.

Apple Watch Ultra features:

Rugged and capable, built to meet the demands of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and water sports enthusiasts — with a specialized band for each. Up to 36 hours of battery life, plus all the Apple Watch features that help you stay healthy, safe, and connected. 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case. Larger Digital Crown and more accessible buttons. 100m water resistance. Customizable Action button for instant physical control over a variety of functions.

