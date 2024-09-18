Amazon just dropped the black Apple Watch Ultra 2 to $780 just so you don’t pre-order anywhere else

Just after we saw Amazon get aggressive with Apple Watch Series 10, effectively undercutting every other retailer, even if just by $9 or so, it is now doing the same thing on the new black Apple Watch Ultra 2. While these certainly aren’t massive price drops by any means, that’s for sure, we are talking about one of the hottest new tech products on the block from a brand that basically does not offer pre-order deals the way its direct competition does. Amazon now has the black Apple Watch Ultra 2 with the Black Trail Loop or the Dark Green Alpine Loop sitting at $779.99 shipped. That’s only $19 off the regular price, but if you don’t have any gear to trade in against it or a paid Best Buy Plus/Total membership, this is indeed the lowest price you’ll find. And again, you might as well keep some money in your pocket to take your new watch out for lunch when it delivers.

There are a couple things to keep in mind, both of which we mentioned above; trade-ins and Best Buy membership. You can score one of these watches for as low as $474 with a trade-ins at Best buy right now – that’s a $300 off.

But even if you don’t have any gear to trade-in, you can leverage the $50 per year Best Buy membership you might already have to knock the total on the new black Ultra 2 down to $749 – this is the lowest price around without a trade-in.

But, having said all that, Amazon is clearly looking to poach any potential pre-orders from any other retailer, Apple included, for folks who can’t take advantage of either of these discount opportunities, just like it did with the Jet Black Apple Watch Series 10 (and the other colorways).

Just remember, if you’re not set on the new black treatment, Amazon has now brought back the $110 price drops on the Natural Titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2 as well.

Here’s a look at our favorite new bands for Series 10 and Ultra 2, and then scope more of the ways we have uncovered to land the new Apple gear shipping this week for less:

Apple Watch Ultra 2 features:

Meet the ultimate sports and adventure watch. Advanced features for runners, cyclists, swimmers, hikers, divers, and more. Rugged titanium case, now available in satin black. Superbright Always-On Retina display. Incredibly accurate precision dual-frequency GPS. Powerful health, safety, and connectivity features. And up to 36 hours of battery life for normal use and 72 hours in Low Power Mode.

