ASICS Appreciation Week takes an extra 20% off running shoes, apparel, more from $15

Ali Smith -
FashionASICS
20% off From $15

ASICS Appreciation Week takes an extra 20% off select styles with code APPREC8U at checkout. Plus, all members receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the women’s GEL-KAYANO 30 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $96 and originally sold for $160. These shoes are available in 14 color options and have a cushioned base to promote comfort. It has an enhanced shock absorption design and a lightweight cushioned base to promote comfort. With over 1,000 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.1/5 stars from ASICS customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

ASICS

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
adidas Fall Savings Event takes up to 60% off sneakers,...
Hey Dude Back to School Sale cuts an extra 30% off best...
Amazon’s Saucony Sale takes up to 60% off shoes, ...
Nike’s Fall Flash Sale takes an extra 20% off sel...
Nike Fall Flash Sale is live! Save 25% off orders of $1...
Macy’s Ultimate Shopping Event takes an extra 25%...
adidas Back to School Event takes up to 50% off thousan...
Merrell takes 30% off best-sellers including hiking boo...
Load more...
Show More Comments