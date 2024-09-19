Belkin’s Apple DockKit 15W MagSafe stand with motorized face-tracking drops to $144 (Reg. $180)

Not all MagSafe iPhone stands are made equal, some are high-end with premium materials and 15W charging, and some are more affordable and get the job done without breaking bank. And then there’s Belkin’s Apple DockKit model – one of the only stands there with official face-tracking action to keep you in frame no matter what your content creation endeavors entail. After debuting at CES and subsequently landing on the official Apple Store at $180, today we are tracking a relatively rare deal on the Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro with DockKit down at $143.99 shipped via the official site – use code ATS20 if you don’t see the discount automatically in the cart.

We did catch a very rare and short-lived offer that had it fall down to $136 at Amazon where it is currently sitting at $153, but today’s offer is otherwise the lowest we have seen since release.

As detailed in our launch coverage and as we alluded to above, this isn’t your average iPhone stand. Leveraging Apple’s official DockKit platform, this MagSafe stand is designed with motorized 90-degree auto-tilt action and 360-degree rotation around the base that allows it to “accurately track and respond to your movements” during “FaceTime and video calls with loved ones” or while ”vlogging, shooting livestream, and more.”

On top of that, we are also talking about a 15W MagSafe charging pad here as well when it is plugged in. But it can also be used wirelessly by way of the rechargeable batteries that last for up to 5 hours at a time.

A complete rundown is waiting for you right here.

Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro with DockKit features:

Get a more immersive and interactive experience during FaceTime and video calls with loved ones, as this stand will accurately track and respond to your movements – perfect for vlogging, shooting livestream, and more. With the Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro, you get an easy and convenient way to auto-adjust your viewing angle up to 90 degrees. This will improve mobility during calls or virtual presentations such as cooking while on the phone. Our durable stand serves as a MagSafe compatible iPhone holder when not in use and provides 15W MagSafe wireless charging with the included 5-foot AC power supply*, so your phone remains powered on the stand.

