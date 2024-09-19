Land this half TB SanDisk Extreme 5,000MB/s Gen 4 SSD down at $45 (New low, 25% off)

We are now tracking a deal that drops SanDisk’s latest 500GB Extreme NVMe Gen 4 SSD to $44.99 shipped on Amazon. You are looking at a 25% discount on an SSD that landed earlier this year carrying an $80 price tag. It’s been fetching close to $70 recently, but today’s deal lands it $11 below its previous all-time low to mark the lowest price we have tracked for it. Both 1TB and 2TB variants of this SSD are also discounted on Amazon right now, so be sure to check them out and then head below for more details.

This SanDisk Extreme Gen 4 drive is a great option to consider if you’re looking to add more storage to your PC or laptop, but don’t want to pay a premium price. It’s a reliable mid-tier storage solution that delivers sequential read and write speeds of up to 5,000MB/s and 4,000MB/s, respectively. It’s also available in 1TB and 2TB capacities, and is compatible with almost all motherboards out there with a 2280 slot, though you’ll need a compatible platform with PCIe Gen 4.0 support for the best results.

This SSD will pair nicely with UGREEN’s NVMe SSD enclosure that is down to $16. It lets you quickly transfer data over USB-C with speeds that reach up to 10Gb/s, and it is down from its usual price of $23.

SanDisk Extreme M.2 NVMe SSD features:

Read speeds up to 5,000MB/s keep up with your demanding workload (1MB=1,000,000 bytes. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending upon host device, interface, usage conditions, and other factors. Actual user storage capacity less)

Minimize lag with a PCIe Gen4 interface that supports as you retouch photos, edit videos, and generate 3D renders. (PCIe Gen 4.0 storage technology requires a compatible motherboard. SanDisk Extreme M.2 NVMe SSD is backwards-compatible with PCIe Gen 3.0.)

Ample space for your music, photos, videos, and documents with capacities up to 1TB (1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage capacity less.)

Efficient nCache 4.0 technology helps you copy and publish your files in less time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!