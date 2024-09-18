UGREEN’s aluminum 10Gb/s NVMe SSD enclosure returns to second-best price at $16 (Save 30%)

I don’t know about you, but these days I am always on the lookout for tech solutions that I can upgrade myself. Right now the official UGREEN storefront at Amazon is paving the way for you to pick up its 10Gb/s USB-C NVMe SSD Enclosure for $16.09 Prime shipped. Don’t have a Prime subscription? Check out with $35 or more in your cart and you’ll score free shipping. Usually sold for $23, this markdown offers up 30% in savings. This is a match for the second-best price we’ve tracked since shortly after it launched back in 2022. Even then, the all-time low wasn’t much better, at just $0.80 lower than today’s offer. Learn more about this enclosure down below.

With a plethora of portable solid-state drives on the market, it can be a bit overwhelming figuring out which one to go with. This enclosure lets you put your own NVMe SSD inside and quickly transfer data over USB-C. Speeds can reach up to 10Gb/s, which works out to 1.25GB/s. An included USB-A cable also allows you to plug it into legacy devices, as well. The case itself is made of aluminum and it’s ready to work with 2230/2242/2260/2280 size SSDs with a capacity of up to 8TB.

Speaking of NVMe storage, did you see that the WD_BLACK 2TB PS5 Pro-ready SSD is down to $160? And if you want manage SD card storage from your iPhone, be sure to check out Anker’s new USB-C adapter with MagSafe at $35. For more deals like these, drop by our PC, Mac, and smartphone accessory guides.

UGREEN 10Gb/s USB-C NVMe SSD Enclosure features:

10Gbps NVMe Enclosure: With the latest USB 3.2 Gen2, this M.2 enclosure can achieve a data transfer rate of 10Gbps. Backward compatible with USB 3.1 and USB 3.0

Tool-free SSD Enclosure: Tool-free NVMe SSD enclosure for quick and easy installation. Plug and play, no drivers required. The buckle design of the M.2 SSD enclosure can ensure stable and fast transfer

Broad Compatibility: The UGREEN M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure is specially designed to support NMVe protocol M/B&M keys and for 2230/ 2242/ 2260/2280 size SSDs up to 8TB. The M.2 NVMe enclosure is applicable for Windows, Mac OS, Linux, Android, IOS systems.(Does not support SATA NGFF SSD or mSATA SSD)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!