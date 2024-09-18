UGREEN’s aluminum 10Gb/s NVMe SSD enclosure returns to second-best price at $16 (Save 30%)

I don’t know about you, but these days I am always on the lookout for tech solutions that I can upgrade myself. Right now the official UGREEN storefront at Amazon is paving the way for you to pick up its 10Gb/s USB-C NVMe SSD Enclosure for $16.09 Prime shipped. Don’t have a Prime subscription? Check out with $35 or more in your cart and you’ll score free shipping. Usually sold for $23, this markdown offers up 30% in savings. This is a match for the second-best price we’ve tracked since shortly after it launched back in 2022. Even then, the all-time low wasn’t much better, at just $0.80 lower than today’s offer. Learn more about this enclosure down below.
With a plethora of portable solid-state drives on the market, it can be a bit overwhelming figuring out which one to go with. This enclosure lets you put your own NVMe SSD inside and quickly transfer data over USB-C. Speeds can reach up to 10Gb/s, which works out to 1.25GB/s. An included USB-A cable also allows you to plug it into legacy devices, as well. The case itself is made of aluminum and it’s ready to work with 2230/2242/2260/2280 size SSDs with a capacity of up to 8TB.
Speaking of NVMe storage, did you see that the WD_BLACK 2TB PS5 Pro-ready SSD is down to $160? And if you want manage SD card storage from your iPhone, be sure to check out Anker’s new USB-C adapter with MagSafe at $35. For more deals like these, drop by our PC, Mac, and smartphone accessory guides.
UGREEN 10Gb/s USB-C NVMe SSD Enclosure features:
- 10Gbps NVMe Enclosure: With the latest USB 3.2 Gen2, this M.2 enclosure can achieve a data transfer rate of 10Gbps. Backward compatible with USB 3.1 and USB 3.0
- Tool-free SSD Enclosure: Tool-free NVMe SSD enclosure for quick and easy installation. Plug and play, no drivers required. The buckle design of the M.2 SSD enclosure can ensure stable and fast transfer
- Broad Compatibility: The UGREEN M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure is specially designed to support NMVe protocol M/B&M keys and for 2230/ 2242/ 2260/2280 size SSDs up to 8TB. The M.2 NVMe enclosure is applicable for Windows, Mac OS, Linux, Android, IOS systems.(Does not support SATA NGFF SSD or mSATA SSD)
