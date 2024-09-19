Make your kitchen look even better with Joseph Joseph’s Podium Storage Container Set at $33 (Reg. $50)

Keep commonly used kitchen goods like pasta, cereal, coffee beans, and more organized and easy to reach with Amazon’s offer on the Joseph Joseph 5-piece Podium Storage Container Set at $32.98 shipped. For comparison, you’d generally need to set aside $50 for this kit. This works out to $17 off and just over 34% off. It even comes very close the all-time low of $30, which we haven’t seen since 2020. Learn more about all that’s included in this set down below.

Earlier this year I gave the kitchen an overhaul. And no, I’m not talking about an expensive renovation, I’m referring to a bunch of organizational gear that’s now sprinkled throughout. From shelving to organizers, I got creative and decluttered and it’s been a move that I have yet to regret. With storage containers like this in my own space, I can highly recommend them to tidy things up and keep ugly cardboard boxes out of site. This kit includes five containers: 1.9L, 1.3L, 500ml, and two 900ml. Each of these has a airtight lid that keeps contents fresh for extended periods of time. An included shelf allows you to lock each of these in place to keep your kitchen looking its best.

While you’re at it, be sure to also check out Joseph Joseph’s cutting board collection. Unsurprisingly, it features an innovative design that allows three boards to nest within each other. The end of each even acts as a funnel for you to easily guide veggies and more into a pan, storage container, and more. Right now the set is down to $20, which works out to 33% off the usual rate.

Joseph Joseph 5-piece Podium Storage Container Set features:

Size:32.5 x 31.5 x 10.5 cm

Storage Containers (1.9L, 1.3L, 500ml, 2 x 900ml) Set of 5 pieces and stand

It is airtight and can be stored for a long time

Ideal for storing pasta, cereal, coffee beans, condiments and more

The contents are visible and easy to see, and the appearance will look beautiful and gorgeous; Material: AS resin, polystyrene, silicone rubber, ABS; Comes in a presentation box

