Joseph Joseph tidies up your cutting board collection with its 3-piece Nest Chop Set at $20 (Reg. $30)

Keep your kitchen a little more streamlined and organized when you score the Joseph Joseph 3-piece Nest Chop Set for $19.99 Prime shipped from Amazon. Folks without Prime can avoid paying for shipping when they check out with $35 or more in their cart. For comparison, this usually sells for $30, so you’re able to save $10 and effectively cash in on 33% of savings. This matches our last mention and comes within just a couple of bucks of the all-time low. Continue reading to find out more about this cutting board set from Joseph Joseph.

If you’re anything like me, a cutting board is one of the most commonly used kitchen accessories in the house. I get mine out every day or two and this unique take on it has certainly caught my attention. Joseph Joseph bundles three cutting boards in this set, each of which nests inside of another, allowing you to stand them up and against the wall to reclaim space and keep things looking as tidy as possible. The curved edges along the base can also act as a funnel when scraping veggies and more into a pan, container, and more.

Joseph Joseph 3-piece Nest Chop Set features:

Boards fit neatly together for organized storage

Easy-pour ends guide chopped food into a pan

Knife-friendly textured cutting surfaces

Non-slip base

Dishwasher safe

