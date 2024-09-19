Score LG’s latest ultra-light, ‘AI-enabled’ Gram 17 laptop at $1,000 with FREE portable monitor ($1,950 value)

We just spotted an unmissable deal at LG’s online store that drops its Gram 17 laptop with Ultra 7/16GB/1TB to $999.99 shipped. You’re looking at a $600 discount on a machine that usually goes for $1,600. That’s a solid discount for the laptop, but what really seals the deal here is the 16-inch LG Gram +view IPS Portable Monitor that you get for FREE. While configuring your laptop, simply scroll down on this page to claim the free monitor, and then below that you can add both to your cart and see the discounted price at checkout. Head below for more details.

The LG Gram 17 laptop that’s discounted today is the brand’s latest model that ships with Intel’s Meteor Lake chips. This particular model is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 7 155H processor, coupled with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB Gen 4 SSD. It comes with the Intel Evo branding and is also “AI-enabled” thanks to the dedicated NPU which is a part of the Ultra 7 chipset. The Gram 17, as the name implies, sports a 17-inch IPS panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 2560 x 1600 resolution. This display covers 99% of the DCI-P3 colorspace and it delivers crisp visuals for work, media consumption, and more. The highlight of this LG Gram laptop, however, is its thin and light form factor. It weighs under 3 lbs and is just 0.7 inches thin. As far as the free portable monitor is concerned, it sports a 16-inch WQXGA IPS display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. It offers USB-C connectivity and comes with a Folio cover/stand.

If you are looking to pair this laptop to a separate external monitor, then consider checking out Samsung’s latest M5 Smart Monitor at $242. It’s a 1080p display with support Streaming TV, Gaming Hub, and more, and is down from its usual price of $300.

LG Gram 17 thin and lightweight laptop features:

Ultra-portable 17″ laptop just under 3lbs (2.98 lbs) and 0.7” thin

Pursue your passions and maximize your productivity with Windows 11 Home

Powered by the AI-enabled Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 155H processor to unlock the power of AI¹

Enjoy up to 21.5 hours of video playback³ with a powerful 77Wh battery

LG gram Link² provides seamless iOS and Android integration of up to 10 devices

This LG gram laptop has passed seven tests for military-grade durability⁴

Intel® Arc™ graphics powers everything from advanced content creation to immersive gaming

