Samsung’s 2024 32-inch M5 Smart Monitor with Streaming TV and Gaming Hub hits $242 all-time low

One of the more affordable models in Samsung’s refreshed Smart Monitor lineup is now seeing a solid discount. You can now score the latest 2024 Samsung 32-inch M5 (M50D) FHD Smart Monitor with Streaming TV in black down at $242.10 shipped. That’s $58 off the $300 going rate, landing $8 below its previous all-time low on Amazon. Today’s 19% discounts mark the lowest price we have tracked for this updated 2024 model. The same display is currently fetching $250 at Samsung with a lighter $50 discount.

The Samsung M5 monitor, in case you don’t know, belongs to the brand’s Smart Monitor lineup, which includes panels that stand out from the regular desktop monitors with some smart features. This 32-inch 1080p M5 display essentially lets you access streaming services, run productivity apps, and stream OTT content without even connecting a computer to it. You can also access Samsung’s Gaming Hub to “instantly play the biggest games from top streaming partners,” without a PC or console. This model comes with a SolarCell Remote sporting a solar charging panel on its back, and you also get a solid set of ports at the back of this monitor to connect peripherals like a keyboard and mouse.

If you’re looking for something a bit more premium, perhaps to play some games, then check out Alienware’s AW3423DW 34-inch QHD ultrawide monitor for $800. It’s one of the most popular curved displays on the market for gaming and is down from its usual price of $1,100 today.

Samsung 32-Inch M5 (M50D) Series FHD Smart Monitor features:

Stream OTT content directly from monitor or tune into Samsung TV Plus¹ to get live TV channels & on-demand content at no cost; Need to make the most out of a small space or want a 2nd TV? The Smart Monitor is the best choice. Samsung Gaming Hub is the ultimate home for gaming; Instantly play the biggest games from top streaming partners, with no PC or console needed; Discover new games or replay old favorites all in one place. Maximize multitasking by controlling multiple devices with one mouse and keyboard; Seamlessly drag & drop content across the Smart Monitor, a Galaxy Tab & Galaxy mobile device, streamlining your workflow. Connect easily and create your customized setup using HDMI and USB-A ports without any adapters; Plug in to charge, transfer or create your ideal multiscreen station.

