Play on with reactive color by adding Govee’s RGBIC gaming light bars to your setup at $60 (Reg. $90)

Courtesy of its official Amazon storefront, Govee is offering its RGBIC Gaming Light Bars with smart controller for $59.99 shipped. Normally priced at $90, we’ve been seeing more frequent drops to this same rate in 2024, often dropping once every one to two months, with the most recent discount only taking things down to $70. The lower rate is back again today after nearly two months since its last appearance, coming with a 33% markdown at the second-lowest price we have tracked – $10 above the all-time low from last year’s Christmas sales.

Adding these Govee gaming light bars to your setup gives you access to deeper immersion into your gameplay as the surrounding walls of your room are painted with 60+ preset scenes alongside 16.8 million colors for DIY schemes. Coming right along with the programmable palette of colors, these bars will also sync up with your audio, whether coming from your speakers or headphones, to provide even more dynamism with reactive lighting as you play – plus, they’re also able to now sync with Razer Synapse 3 too. If you’re also typically streaming your games while you go, the smart dial controller will likely be a bonus as you can more easily adjust brightness, change between scenes/colors, and completely turn them on and off without needing to switch between screens.

If you’re an Evangelion fan, you might also want to consider Govee’s newest-themed Gaming Light bars that Amazon currently has discounted to $74, after clipping the on-page $16 off coupon. Boasting much of the same functionality as the above model, these sport the color scheme of Shinji Ikari’s EVA-01, with eight Evangelion-inspired lighting effects that are meant to replicate famous moments from the anime to “deliver an authentic combat experience.” They also give you access to the brand’s DreamView to link the bars with other Govee lighting devices for even more expansive lighting options.

You’ll find more smart lighting options from Govee and more collected together in our smart home hub, with options like the Matter-ready 32.8-foot RGBIC Outdoor Deck Lights that recently released and are down at the lowest price we can find or track anywhere.

Govee RGBIC Gaming Light Bars with Smart Controller:

Sync with Razer Chroma: Now Govee gaming light bars H6047 support Razer Synapse 3! Download the Govee Home App on your phone and Razer Synapse 3 and Govee Desktop App on your PC to get started on the brand new journey in the game.

Creative Lighting Effects: Govee’s unique RGBIC technology makes every part of the light bars emit different color lights to create more lighting effects. Choose from 16.8 million colors for DIY lighting effects with a personal touch.

Smart Desktop Dial Controller: Our convenient smart dial adjusts the brightness, changes the modes and colors, and turns the light bars on/off. Get timely responses to your lights right at your fingertips.

Visualize Your Audio: These gaming light bars react with the sounds from your games or videos. Not only can they sync with audio from your speakers, but they pick up the sounds from your headphones. Immerse yourself in every moment while you game.

Game and Relax: With 60+ fantastic scene modes, you can enjoy an exciting lighting atmosphere while gaming or take a break with more relaxing lighting effects. Change the scenes that best fit your needs. It can also meet the game room decoration needs.

