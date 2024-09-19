Matter support headlines Govee’s new RGBIC Outdoor Deck Lights at $70 low (Reg. $100)

Govee is always coming out with something new and isn’t afraid to offer up a launch discount when it does. Right now you can find the official Govee storefront at Amazon offering its Matter-ready 32.8-foot RGBIC Outdoor Deck Lights for $69.99 shipped once the on-page $30 off coupon has been clipped. This product launched roughly two weeks ago for $100, and the aforementioned coupon takes 30% off. This price point delivers the lowest offer we’ve tracked since launch. Keep on reading to find out more about this new release.

This new release doesn’t hold any punches in terms of smart home compatibility thanks to support for Matter. You’re looking at an option that will pair well with all the major ecosystems, including Apple Home, Google Home, Alexa, Samsung SmartThings, and the list goes on. The kit is available in several sizes, but the 32.8-foot solution offers the largest discount in terms of percentage off and lowest entry price to get your foot in the door. Each light is spread roughly 6.5 feet apart, emits 180 lumens of brightness, and can tap into 16 million different colors, making this a great option that will enhance the look of your outdoor holiday decorations.

Other home-friendly upgrades we’ve come across lately include Walker Edison’s floating Rattan 65-inch TV stand at $75 shipped in addition to the Razer Key Light Chroma at $190. You can find more deals like these in our smart home and home goods guides.

Dynamic RGBWIC Lighting Effects: Advanced RGBIC technology for separately setting light color, suitable for outdoor ambience lighting for Halloween Decoration. With 4000K white light, Govee Outdoor Deck Lights can reach up to 180 lumens per light. It can be used as daily and accent lighting for fences, yards, patios, and steps.

Creative DIY Mode & Music Sync Mode: Choose from 60+ scene modes and 16 million colors to illuminate your outdoor area for every occasion. Brighten up your outdoor space with music sync mode, making music and parties more dynamic for Halloween decor.

Smart & Versatile Control: Operate Govee Outdoor Deck Lights via app, remote or voice control, plus enjoy third party compatibility via Matter for Halloween decor. Offers both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for flexible control from anywhere. Includes a convenient timer switch for automated lighting management.

