Second chance at scoring the Greenworks Pro-tier 3,000 PSI electric pressure washer at its $290 low (Reg. $450)

After first spotting this deal a few days ago in a one-day-only sale, Amazon is offering a more long-term discount on the Greenworks Pro 3000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $289.99 shipped. It’s normally listed at $450 most days, with Best Buy often including it in its Deals of the Day, which is where we first saw this same discount appear just a few days ago. Now folks have a chance to score it at a 36% markdown, the biggest discount we’ve seen to date, landing it back at its all-time lowest price.
This pressure washer from Greenworks typically gets a lot of buzz when discounts hit, and its no surprise as its one of the more powerful models from the brand with its systems maxing out at 3,000 PSI with a 1.1 to 2.0 GPM flow rate. Along with its obvious capabilities that we’ve discussed here in abundance, it comes with an array of versatile nozzles to tackle a wider range of jobs, which also have their own storage space. There’s 25 feet of non-marring hose, an onboard one-gallon detergent tank, and also a Total Stop System that saves you energy and money by cutting off the pump upon you letting go of the wand’s trigger.
Other Greenworks electric pressure washer deals:
- 1800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer: $90 (Reg. $150)
- 2300 PSI TruBrushless Electric Pressure Washer: $288 (Reg. $360)
- And even more…
Head to our Green Deals hub for more electric tool discounts, along with even more eco-friendly devices and equipment to electrify your life while giving Mother Nature a helping hand too.
Greenworks Pro 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer features:
- TRUBRUSHLESS MOTOR : Powerful 14 Amp TruBrushless motor generates 3000 PSI and 2.0 GPM for maximum cleaning power.Cleaning Units 3300 C.U. Maximum Inlet Water Temperature 104°F (40°C).Frequency : 60 hz
- PWMA CERTIFIED (Pressure Washer Manufacturers‘ Association) : All water pressure (PSI) and flow rate (GPM) claims for this product were tested and verified by an independent lab, ensuring you’ll take home the power you were promised
- BETTER THAN GAS PERFORMANCE : Heavy duty cast aluminum axial cam pump provides better than gas performance
- JETTFLOW TECHNOLOGY : Delivers up to 50% more flow, reaching higher areas and quick power rinsing
- RUGGED DESIGN + ACCESSORIES : Equipped with rugged metal gun and hassle-free 25-FT Uberflex kink-resistant hose; 15°, 25° and 40° tips, plus soap and turbo nozzles included
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!