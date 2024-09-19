Second chance at scoring the Greenworks Pro-tier 3,000 PSI electric pressure washer at its $290 low (Reg. $450)

After first spotting this deal a few days ago in a one-day-only sale, Amazon is offering a more long-term discount on the Greenworks Pro 3000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $289.99 shipped. It’s normally listed at $450 most days, with Best Buy often including it in its Deals of the Day, which is where we first saw this same discount appear just a few days ago. Now folks have a chance to score it at a 36% markdown, the biggest discount we’ve seen to date, landing it back at its all-time lowest price.

This pressure washer from Greenworks typically gets a lot of buzz when discounts hit, and its no surprise as its one of the more powerful models from the brand with its systems maxing out at 3,000 PSI with a 1.1 to 2.0 GPM flow rate. Along with its obvious capabilities that we’ve discussed here in abundance, it comes with an array of versatile nozzles to tackle a wider range of jobs, which also have their own storage space. There’s 25 feet of non-marring hose, an onboard one-gallon detergent tank, and also a Total Stop System that saves you energy and money by cutting off the pump upon you letting go of the wand’s trigger.

Other Greenworks electric pressure washer deals:

Head to our Green Deals hub for more electric tool discounts, along with even more eco-friendly devices and equipment to electrify your life while giving Mother Nature a helping hand too.

Greenworks Pro 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer features:

TRUBRUSHLESS MOTOR : Powerful 14 Amp TruBrushless motor generates 3000 PSI and 2.0 GPM for maximum cleaning power.Cleaning Units 3300 C.U. Maximum Inlet Water Temperature 104°F (40°C).Frequency : 60 hz

PWMA CERTIFIED (Pressure Washer Manufacturers‘ Association) : All water pressure (PSI) and flow rate (GPM) claims for this product were tested and verified by an independent lab, ensuring you’ll take home the power you were promised

BETTER THAN GAS PERFORMANCE : Heavy duty cast aluminum axial cam pump provides better than gas performance

JETTFLOW TECHNOLOGY : Delivers up to 50% more flow, reaching higher areas and quick power rinsing

RUGGED DESIGN + ACCESSORIES : Equipped with rugged metal gun and hassle-free 25-FT Uberflex kink-resistant hose; 15°, 25° and 40° tips, plus soap and turbo nozzles included

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!