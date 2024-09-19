This ultra-slim 12,000mAh power bank is thinner than your iPhone and is down to $50 today (All-time low)

The official Baseus storefront on Amazon is offering its Blade 2 Ultra Slim power bank in blue for $49.99 shipped. Don’t forget to clip the on-page $10 off coupon to see the discounted price at checkout. Regularly $80, this ultra-thin charger is now seeing an impressive $30 discount to land $6 below its previous all-time low. Today’s 37% discount marks the lowest price we have tracked for this slim power bank that debuted earlier this year. It can charge multiple devices simultaneously and you can learn more about it below.

The Baseus Blade 2 is similar to the Blade HD model that was recently discounted, and it’s among the slimmest power banks out there. This one measures 7.3mm in thickness, making it thinner than even the iPhone and MacBook that you may have in your everyday carry. The Blade 2 packs a 12,000mAh battery and it can deliver up to 65W output which is enough to power a MacBook or handheld gaming consoles. It has two USB-C ports, so you can also charge two devices with it simultaneously, though the overall output is shared when both ports are being used. This battery pack also sports an LED panel to show you things like the remaining battery, output power, charging time, and more. Lastly, it’s worth noting that the Baseus Blade 2 power bank comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable and a storage pouch that you can use to neatly tuck it inside your backpack.

Elsewhere in the world of power banks, Anker’s display-equipped 9,600mAh Prime battery pack is also down to $76.50 today. This unit doubles as a wall charger for added convenience and is down from its usual price of $90. Similar deals on other charging gear are waiting for you over at our smartphone accessories deals hub, so be sure to check them out.

Baseus Blade 2 power bank features:

Reduce your waiting time by quickly powering up power-hungry devices like laptops and mobile phones with our Baseus Blade 2 65W Power Bank. In just 30 minutes, this portable charger can charge your MacBook Air (2020) by 46% and your iPhone 15 Pro Max by 57%.

At just 7.3mm (0.29″) thick at its thinnest point, this portable phone charger is thinner than the iPhone 15 Pro and is the thinnest battery pack on the market today, making it easy to carry in your laptop bag without taking up too much space. Essential for cruises, European trips and long flights.

This 12000mAh 65Wultra-slim power bank can provide 40 charges for AirPods Pro, 2.2 charges for iPhone 15, 1.8 charges for Samsung S23, 1.4 charges for iPad mini 6. No more battery anxiety when travelling or on business.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!