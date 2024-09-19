Anker’s display-equipped 9,600mAh Prime power bank doubles as a wall charger at new $76.50 low

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $90 $76.50
Anker 9,600mAh Anker Prime Power Bank

Coming by way of its official Amazon storefront, you’ll find the new Anker 9,600mAh Prime Power Bank down at $76.49 shipped. Regularly $90, after clipping the on-page coupon you’ll drop the price down to the lowest we have tracked, coming in at $3.50 under our previous mention. Anker unleashed its latest collection of Prime power gear, starting with the display-equipped 250W model that doubles as a digital alarm clock of sorts back in early August, as some of the more impressive releases in the product category as of late. 

While some of them have already landed in our collection of our favorite new wall chargers that can support the new 45W wired charging on iPhone 16, the Anker 9,600mAh Prime Power Bank sort of falls more into the portable power bank category, but also happens to double as a wall charger as well. 

It is in fact a portable power bank with an onboard 9,600mAh battery inside that can power up your gear on-the-go via a pair of USB-C ports, but also has built-in outlet prongs allowing it to connect directly to a wall receptacle and effectively double as a wall charger while it is juicing its internal battery back up. 

This model, of course, also features an onboard 1.3-inch smart LCD screen that offers real-time updates on the battery level and power output, on top of just looking super cool. 

The travel-ready and at-home power solution can dish out 65W output “whether using a single port or multiple ports simultaneously” and ships with a 3.3-foot 100W braided USB-C cable. 

Apple upgraded iPhone 16 with 45W USB-C power, here are some of our favorite wall chargers from $19

Anker 9,600mAh Prime Power Bank features:

  • Versatile Dual-Function Charging: This compact 9,600mAh power bank also serves as a wall charger and comes with a charging cable for flexible use.
  • Small Size, Monumental Power: The 10.76 oz ultra-compact power bank fits easily into any pocket or bag, delivering substantial energy without the bulk.
  • Charge with Clarity: Stay fully informed while charging with a 1.3-inch smart LCD display that offers real-time updates on battery levels and power output.
  • What You Get: Anker Prime Power Bank (9.6K, 65W, Fusion), Anker USB-C to USB-C Cable (3.3 ft, 100W, Briaded), travel pouch, welcome guide, 24-month warranty, and our friendly customer service.

