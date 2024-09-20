Upgrade your office or gaming space with $500 off Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey curved gaming monitor (Reg. $1,300)

We are now tracking a deal at Samsung’s online store that drops its latest Odyssey G9 (G95C) curved gaming monitor back down to $799.99 shipped. That’s straight up a $500 discount on one of the latest Odyssey curved gaming monitors that has fetched as much as $1,300 in recent months. Today’s $800 discounted price is also matched at Amazon, where this 2024 model dropped to the $1,100 mark shortly after its debut before dipping to $900 and, eventually, $800 for the first time in April. It is now back to its lowest price, so head below for details to see if you want to cash in and snag it for your setup.

The Odyssey G9 (G95C) is one of the more premium curved gaming monitors out there, sporting a 1000R curved panel with support for up to Dual QHD resolution. It’s fully kitted to offer a solid gaming experience with a panel that supports up to 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. The back of this monitor looks just as good as its front with features like Arena Lighting, an ergonomic stand with height adjustment, and a hexa plate, among other things.

Folks looking for a relatively smaller gaming monitor can also consider Alienware’s 34-inch AW3423DW curved gaming at $800. It sports a QD-OLED panel with support for up to 175Hz refresh rate and is down from its usual price of $1,100.

Samsung Odyssey G9 (G95C) curved gaming monitor features:

WRAP YOURSELF IN ADVENTURE: Experience heart pounding gaming with vivid scenes wrapped deeply around your field of view; The 49″ 1000R curved screen with Dual QHD resolution enables full peripheral vision and draws you in

240Hz REFRESH RATE & 1MS RESPONSE TIME: Conquer every enemy with extreme speed; A 240Hz refresh rate eliminates lag for ultrasmooth action; 1ms(GtG)* response time allows for blur-free frames and minimized ghosting

CATCH THE DETAIL, DEFEAT YOUR ENEMIES: From gloomy shadows to sun-scorched scenes, 1000 nit peak brightness and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio enable enhanced color expression and depth

EXTEND WINNING STREAKS IN COMFORT: Swivel, tilt, and adjust the height until you’re set up for victory; With Hexa stand and fully compatible VESA standard monitor arms, the screen can be moved effortlessly to your ideal position

