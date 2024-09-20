Get ready to set sail with this classic Timex Harborside Coast watch for $80 today (33% off)

Amazon is now offering the Timex Men’s 43mm Harborside Coast watch for $79.66 shipped. This is regularly a $119 timepiece and today’s deal drops it to one of the lowest prices we have tracked for it on Amazon. This beautiful watch with a teal dial is now $39 off and within $8 of its lowest price from earlier this year. Similar timepieces with different colored dials, in case you are wondering, are fetching as much as $129 on the official Timex online store.

This Timex Harborside Coast timepiece sports a 43mm case and an 8-inch stainless steel bracelet that you can adjust to fit the size of your wrist. All that’s great, but the highlight of this watch has to be its aventurine-colored dial, which has a lovely shade of teal that Timex says is reminiscent of the sea. The teal shade gives it a unique look, and it’ll likely go well with a variety of fits. It features a small date window at 3 o’clock, and it also has black bezels to complete the look. This Timex watch is water resistant to 100m, meaning it’s suitable for swimming and other surface water sports.

If you are looking for more accessories to up your fashion game, then feel free to swing by our fashion deal hub to see if you like some of the other stuff highlighted there. And if you’d rather pick up a smartwatch for everyday wear, then don’t miss Samsung’s new 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 LTE model that’s down to $330 from its usual price of $380.

Timex 43mm Harborside Coast watch features:

This watch is suitable for swimming, snorkelling, poolside diving or surfing. It is not suitable for scuba diving. To maintain water resistance, do not press any buttons while underwater.

This watch fits wrist circumferences between 150 – 205mm (5.9 – 8.1in). We suggest using a garment measuring tape to ensure an accurate fit to your wrist.

This watch dial incorporates a date window, offering convenient access to the current date.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!