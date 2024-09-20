HP’s budget-friendly DeskJet 4255e wireless all-in-one printer comes with 3 months of ink at $70 low (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering a budget-friendly upgrade for your office with HP’s DeskJet 4255e Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer now at $69.99 shipped. Down from its usual $100 price tag, it’s mainly been keeping between $80 and its MSRP in 2024, with a few discounts taking things down to their lowest rates at $70. You can land this printer in your home or shared office space at a solid $30 off its going rate now, returning costs to the all-time lowest price we have tracked.

While a lot of modern life has gone digital, there are still plenty of tasks that are often far easier when you have a printer at the ready, eliminating those last-minute scrambles to your closest printing store. With a 60-sheet paper capacity and auto-document feeder, the DeskJet 4255e delivers printing speeds of 5.5 pages per minute when handling color documents and 8.5 pages per minute when defaulting to black ink only, as well as making copying and scanning far more efficient. You can connect to the printer via Wi-Fi for wireless controls, with the printer’s systems also actively detecting and resolving connection issues. Plus, it comes with three months of ink when you activate an HP+ subscription – but don’t forget to cancel the service before that three-month period is up if you don’t want it continuing with charges.

Speaking of HP, the all-time low price we spotted last week on the brand’s Smart-Tank 6001 Wireless Cartridge-Free all-in-one printer is still live, which tosses out the need for cartridge ink – and better yet, this deal yields up to two years worth of ink too! There are more upgrade deals featured in our home goods hub, which you can browse at your leisure, like the new Govee Smart Electric Kettle Pro that comes with an infuser, so it can prepare your favorite morning teas or coffee before you’ve even climbed out of bed to head to the office.

HP DeskJet 4255e Wireless All-in-One Color InkJet Printer:

FROM AMERICA’S MOST TRUSTED PRINTER BRAND – The DeskJet 4255e is perfect for homes printing to-do lists, letters, financial documents and recipes. Print speeds up to 5.5 ppm color, 8.5 ppm black.

KEY FEATURES – Color printing, copy, scan, auto document feeder, and a 60-sheet input tray

WIRELESS PRINTING – Stay connected with our most reliable Wi-Fi, which automatically detects and resolves connection issues

HP APP – Print, scan, copy, or fax right from your smartphone with the easiest-to-use print app

3 MONTHS OF INK INCLUDED when you activate HP+ – Subscribe to Instant Ink delivery service to get ink delivered directly to your door before you run out. After 3 months, monthly fee applies unless cancelled, and you save up to 50%.

COMPACT DESIGN – Made to fit any home

ICON LCD – Print your basic documents with ease from the intuitive control panel

