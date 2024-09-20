Let your car’s colors shine with Govee’s Underglow and interior car lights from $15 (Up to 30% off)

Coming to us courtesy of its official Amazon storefront, Govee is offering its Underglow Car Lights for $34.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 30% off. Regularly fetching $50 most days, it started off 2024 only falling to $40, with some going further to the $30 low after first appearing back during 2023’s Black Friday sales. As the year has progressed discounts have become more sparse, with rates tending to keep towards $35 to $40 on average. With the coupon clipped though, you’re looking at the second-lowest price once again, landing only $5 above the all-time low that we haven’t seen since February.

With these underglow car lights from Govee, you’ll be able to add vibrant ambient lighting to your car’s underbelly with over 16 million different colors and a wide array of scene modes too, all controlled remotely via the Govee Home app. You’ll even be able to sync the lights with your phone in true Govee fashion in order to have them dance along to the rhythm of your favorite tunes, with either soft or dynamic modes to choose from. Installation takes no time at all with how simple everything is, and you’ll have a mix of adhesives, clips, and screws to reinforce their 2-line design so you can show off your true colors without concern.

Govee Underglow Car Lights features:

Smart DIY Mode: With smart color picking, Govee Home app can capture colors on your favorite photos, enjoy over 16 million colors and a host of scene modes and apply them to your car underglow lights.

Sync Your Music: A mic on phone sync music to your Christmas car lights with ease. Choose from Soft or Dynamic mode and watch lights dance to the beat of your favorite songs, helping you drive in style.

Smart App Control: Through Govee Home app, you can control the under car lights strip at any time. The stable app system and its variety of functions will ensure a smooth operation when using the lights daily.

Simple Installation: 2 lines design with long wires helps install led lights for car easily. Reinforce the led car lights with provided adhesives, clips and screws for more security.

Safe to Use: Govee car lights equipped with a durable waterproof sleeve that protects them from road debris and rain can install with flexibility in various cars like SUVs and trucks.

