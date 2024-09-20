Most affordable M2 iPad Air drops back down to $530 Amazon low today

Just after seeing a solid deal on 13-inch 256GB model, Friday is marking the return of one of the lowest prices we have tracked on the most affordable model in the M2 iPad Air lineup with select colors down at $529.99 shipped on Amazon. Still up at the full $599 at Best Buy where its paid members can drop the price price to $570, today’s Amazon deal yields the lowest price of entry we can find anywhere on Apple’s new M2 iPad Air lineup.

If you’re looking for the lowest possible price of entry to Apple’s new M2-equipped models, this is indeed it. The 128GB of storage isn’t exactly ideal for some folks, but, as mentioned previously, that USB-C hook-up works wonders with external storage needs. And again, this is the lowest possible price entry into the 2024 iPad lineup, a deal that might every well jump back up any time, and a notable chance to save some cash on one of the more affordable configs.

The M2 iPad Air makes for a notable choice for those looking to land a new Apple tablet without spending the M4 money. Complete with a Liquid Retina Display, 12MP front/back camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, and “all-day battery life,” it might not be the flagship pro models, but it is a more than capable machine for just about everyone not running hardcore creative projects or those looking to transform a tablet into a power-user workstation.

iPad Air is powerful, versatile, and comes in a choice of two sizes. Featuring a stunning Liquid Retina display and the amazing performance of the M2 chip, along with Touch ID, advanced cameras, superfast Wi-Fi 6E, and a USB-C connector. Plus powerful productivity features in iPadOS and next-generation Apple Pencil Pro experience. The gorgeous Liquid Retina display features advanced technologies like P3 wide color, True Tone, and ultralow reflectivity, which make everything look stunning.

