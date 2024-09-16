Apple’s most affordable 13-inch M2 iPad Air is nearly $80 off with various colors starting from $720

It’s been all about the new iPhone 16 and Apple Watch Series 10 deals lately, but Apple also launched some exciting new iPads a few months back and today we are looking at a discount on the M2 iPad Air. More specifically, Amazon is offering the most affordable of the 13-inch models down at $719.99 shipped in a few different colorways. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon where applicable. This is a regularly $799 configuration that is now seeing a solid $79 price drop to deliver the second lowest price we have tracked. For a very brief time back at the tail end of July we saw select colors drop to $699, but today’s deal is otherwise the lowest we have seen at Amazon.

And for comparison’s sake, Best Buy still has this configuration listed at the full $799 MSRP and paid Plus and Total members can score one for $759, but Amazon’s price is well below that right now.

As impressive and exciting as the new M4 iPad Pro is, especially in that Space Black colorway, it is a very pricey investment and, more importantly, likely a machine that is just overkill for many folks. The M2 iPad Air delivers more than enough horsepower for just about all of the usual tasks one might be scoring an iPad for, and at a price far more accessible. The most affordable 13-inch M4 iPad Pro carries a $1,299 MSRP (although it is on sale from $1,189 right now), or $579 more than today’s M2 Air deal.

Apple’s 13-inch M2 iPad Air is “built for Apple Intelligence,” comes loaded with the same 12MP cameras as the Pro model, supports Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, and includes Apple’s “all-day battery life.” The Liquid Retina Display might not be quite as high-end as the special OLED treatment on the M4, but again, we are talking about a more than capable brand new release from Cupertino at a fraction of the price here.

Check out our M4 iPad Pro vs M2 iPad Air feature for a detailed breakdown of what’s different if you’re still deciding on which model is right for you.

Apple 13-inch M2 iPad Air features:

Now available in a 13-inch model, iPad Air is supercharged by the incredibly fast Apple M2 chip. It features a stunning Liquid Retina display, a new landscape camera perfect for FaceTime and video calls, and superfast Wi-Fi 6E. And it works with the new Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, so you can multitask, study, work, play, and create from anywhere.

