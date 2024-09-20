Heads up, the $300 price drops on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9+ models are back

Update: While the deals below jumped back up in price quite quickly, they are now back on most configurations via Amazon.

We saw some notable deals on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9+ last week throughout the Discover fall sale, but Best Buy and Amazon are taking it up a notch today. We are now tracking straight up $300 cash discounts across all configurations as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day and over at Amazon where you’ll find the 256GB model starting at $699.99 and the 512GB going for $819.99 shipped. Regularly $1,000 and $1,120 respectively, this is $300 off and the lowest prices we can find. This is a new Amazon all-time low on the 512GB and matching the best we have seen on the 256GB there.

Over on the Samsung site, you’ll find these configurations starting at a much higher $880 and $970 right now. While you can score up to $700 in instant trade-in credit there, the straight up cash deals elsewhere are where it’s at.

Rumors are in the air of the next-generation Tab S10 models, including pricing details, a new AI key on the keyboard, any reflective displays, and a reported debut later this month, but it’s still hard to deny the $300 price drops here, especially if you’re not the type who must have the latest and greatest.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, the Galaxy Tab S9+ features a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with Vision Booster that “automatically adjusts brightness and contrast” set within an Armor Aluminum frame. The IP68 rating protection from water and dust joins Super Fast Charging, Wi-Fi 7 support, and the S Pen that comes included in the box for note-taking and doodling.

This of course is an AI-ready Galaxy tablet that can take notes for you, edit your photos, and leverage Google’s Circle to Search tech – “search for anything you see on your Galaxy Tab S9 Series screen simply by circling it,” among other things

Galaxy Tab S9+ features:

Galaxy AI is here. Search like never before, let transcript assist take the notes for you, format your notes into a clear summary, and effortlessly edit your photos⁴ -all from your tablet, all with AI. Discover a world of endless possibilities with Galaxy Tab S9+, now with Galaxy AI. Strengthened by our mightiest processor, you’ll have the power to unlock and inspire greatness. And with Wi-Fi connectivity, you can work toward your goals and stay close to what matters most from almost anywhere. Plus, our enhanced durability lets you confidently forge ahead with protection from bumps, water and dust.

