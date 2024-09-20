Score this RODE filmmaking kit for you or the vlogger in your life at $99 for today only

Today only, as a part of its daily flash deals, B&H is now offering RODE’s Universal Filmmaking Kit for smartphones at $99 shipped. That’s $50 off the usual going rate to deliver a solid $50 discount. The vlogging kit is currently fetching its full price on Amazon, where it has only dropped to a low of $119 since its debut. Today’s deal at B&H knocks it $20 below its previous all-time low to mark one of the lowest prices we can find. Head below for more details.

This RODE filmmaking kit is perfect for filmmakers and content creators who use smartphones to record videos on the daily. It offers a solid portable recording solution, complete with a phone holder, a tripod, an on-camera light, a shotgun mic, and more. You’ll need a 3.5mm jack on your phone to plug the microphone, but you can also use a simple 3.5mm to UBC-C adapter, which is available for as little as $5 on Amazon. The filmmaking kit also comes with a furry windshield to ensure you capture great audio using its mic which utilizes a cardioid polar pattern to focus on sound in front of it. Other noteworthy features of the RODE vlogging kit include a shock-absorbing suspension mount for your phone, a light diffuser, and a bunch of colored filters, among other things.

If you happen to record a lot of videos on your phone, then you might want to consider picking up a power bank to keep your gear charged. Baseus’ Blade 2 power bank is among the slimmest options out there right now at $50. It packs a massive 12,000mAh battery in a chassis that’s thinner than an iPhone, and it’s down from its usual price of $80.

RODE filmmaking kit for smartphones features:

This bundle features the Rode VideoMicro ultracompact camera-mount shotgun microphone as well as an on-camera light with a diffuser and eight colored filters. Also included are a tripod, a phone holder, and the required accessories to make it all work, such as a suspension mount, a furry windscreen, and all the cables you need. The mic itself is ideal for content creators who can’t be slowed down by an intricate setup. Equipped with the Vlogger Kit Universal, you can turn your smartphone into a portable, convenient production system that will markedly improve the caliber of your sound and picture.

