Samsung’s 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 in silver has now dropped to $297 at Amazon

While we are still tracking a notable price drop on the LTE model, Amazon has now dropped the new standard issue 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 down to $296.99 shipped in the silver case colorway. We did see a $20 instant credit at Samsung during its fall sale, but today’s Amazon offer takes things further on the brand new release. Regularly $330, this might not be as deep an offer as the pre-order discounts we saw, it is however a new Amazon all-time low on this model. The official Samsung site is still listed at $300, although there is $250 instant trade-in credits available for folks with gear to put up against the value of the latest-generation wearable there.

You can indeed still score a deep deal on the 44mm LTE model at $330, or $50 off the sticker price, not to mention a $50 price drop on the Galaxy Watch Ultra at $600. But as far the lowest price of entry into Samsung’s latest wearable lineup, the featured deal above is where it’s at.

A complete breakdown of what’s new (and the same) on Galaxy Watch 7 is waiting for you right here, but we will touch on some highlights here. The Wear OS 5 wearable features a familiar, albeit updated design with a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display running on a 3nm Exynos W1000 with 2GB of RAM. It comes loaded with AI-powered health and fitness tracking, including sleep coaching, heart rate tracking, wellness support, and a whole lot more you can check out in our launch coverage.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 features:

Your favorite new health and wellness companion is here — Galaxy Watch 7. Enhanced with Galaxy AI, this Watch has everything you need to keep you moving toward your health goals. Wake up on the right side of the bed every morning with an Energy Score1 that helps you understand your well-being better. Hit your morning workout while staying in touch with your world — make calls from your Watch and quickly respond to texts on the go with Suggested Replies. Then hone in on your heart health during your workout with improved Heart Rate Tracking, and improve each day with personalized Wellness Tips viewable right on your Galaxy smartphone.

