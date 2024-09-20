Save space, time, and money with Worx’s 20V 12-inch trimmer/edger/mini-mower at $100 (Today only)

Coming to us via its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Worx GT Revolution 20V 12-inch Brushless Cordless String Trimmer/Edger/Mini-Mower for $99.99 shipped. Normally this 3-in-1 tool would cost you $150, today’s price cut has only been beaten out by two previous discounts this year, both dropping things further to the $89 low in June and again during Prime Day in July. For the rest of the day you can take advantage of the $50 that’s been shaved off its tag, which gives you this upgrade for your tool shed at its second-lowest rate that we have tracked.

You don’t need to buy three different tools, losing even more space in your shed or garage, especially today. Instead, investing in tools like this GT Revolution can save you space, time, and money as it comes with three different functions for your garden and lawn care routines. It effortlessly converts to either a string trimmer, a wheeled edger, or a mini-mower to tackle the jobs at hand and keep everything well-manicured. It weighs an easily manageable six pounds to start, with a telescoping shaft (one foot longer than its predecessor), 7 different handle positions, and six rotating head positions for greater versatility and flexibility. Falling within the PowerShare family, its 20V 4.0Ah battery can be switched out with over 75+ other tools in Worx’s ecosystem. With the brand’s equipped command feed system old line is replaced with a simple press of a button.

Be sure to head over to our Green Deals hub to check out more of the best electric tools at their best discounted rates so you can upgrade your equipment at a more affordable rate – especially if you’re replacing more costly gas-guzzlers.

Worx GT Revolution 20V 12-inch Trimmer/Edger/Mini-Mower:

3-Tools-In-1Easily transforms from a precision string trimmer, into a powerful in-line wheeled edger, into a nimble mini-mower

Automatic Fresh LineProprietary Command Feed™ tech lets you add more line as needed, just by pushing a button, so you don’t have to stop and can get the job done quicker

Same Battery, Expandable PowerThe same battery powers over 75+ 20V, 40V, and 80V lifestyle, garden, and power tools in the Power Share family

Find Your Position7 handle adjustments and 6 rotating head settings make this a comfortable and flexible tool you can use all afternoon and in many hard to reach places

Longer & StrongerAn entire foot longer than the last version of the WORX GT, with a motor running at 7600 revolutions/min, so you can find the right length, then power through your chores

Bigger BatteryThe 4.0 Ah Power Share battery has twice the runtime of the battery that used to come with this model, so you can trim, edge and mini-mow more

Includes20V Trimmer & Edger, 20V 4.0ah Battery, 2A Charger, 10’ Spool, Spool Holder, Edger Wheels

