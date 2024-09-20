Prime members can snag UGREEN’s Qi2 2-in-1 MagSafe foldable charging stand for iPhone 16 and AirPods at $42

Prime members can head to UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront to find its MagFlow Qi2 Magnetic Foldable Charging Station down at $41.99 shipped. This particular MagSafe charger hit the scene just a few months back in June carrying a $60 price tag, and it’s already down 30% for Prime members. Folks without a Prime membership will have to fork over $50 for the same charger today with a lighter 17% discount on its usual price. Head below for more details.

The highlight of UGREEN’s MagFlow charging station is the Qi2-certified main charging pad that can deliver up to 15W of power to your iPhone. It has a foldable design that hides an additional charging pad with 5W output for AirPods. This charger has strong magnets to secure your iPhone in place, and you can mount it horizontally or vertically on the stand with an adjustable hinge for multiple viewing angles. What’s also great about this charger is that it has an additional USB-C passthrough port at the bottom, which can be used to connect another charger, perhaps for your Apple Watch. The MagFlow charging station keeps your devices safe while charging with things like voltage protection and short circuit protection, and it also comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box.

If you’re looking for more charging gear for your desk or nightstand, then check out the deal that drops Baseus’ 6-in-1 USB-C charger for $11.50. It comes with three AC outlets, two USB-C, and a single USB-A port, and it is down from its usual price of $26 today.

UGREEN MagFlow 2-in-1 MagSafe charging station features:

  • Qi2 Certification Advantage: Experience the power of Qi2 certification with our wireless charger, delivering an impressive 15W charging speed for your iPhone devices, double the speed of non-certified chargers at 7.5W
  • Rapid Power Combo: Our 2-in-1 charger stand is expertly designed for tech enthusiasts, offering a speedy 15W for your smartphone and a gentle 5W for wireless earbuds, ensuring both your go-to gadgets charge swiftly together
  • Superior Magnetic Hold: Experience unmatched stability with N52*18 magnets, ensuring your device stays securely attached with a powerful magnetic force, providing peace of mind during use

