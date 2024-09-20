Score this compact 6-in-1 USB-C surge protector for your nightstand or travel bag at $11.50 (Reg. $26)

If you’d like to affordably add AC, USB-A, and Type-C ports to your nightstand or have a backup charging solution for your bag, the official Baseus storefront over at Amazon is here to help. You can currently score its 6-in-1 20W USB-C Surge Protector for $11.43 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page 46% off coupon and apply code JZ4FEAAV during checkout. Folks without Prime can still score this deal, but they’ll want to check out with at least $35 in their cart to avoid shipping fees. Typically priced at $26, this steep discount locks in 56% of savings. It also narrowly beats the previous all-time low by a couple of pennies. Head below to learn more about this surge protector.

Want to power everything on your nightstand or when traveling in an organized way? If so, Baseus has you covered. This compact surge protector wields three AC outlets, dual Type-C, and a USB-A port. Every USB port offers up to 20W of power when used individually, and when using several you’re looking at up to 15W. Your devices will also stand to benefit from 1,200J surge protection. I’m personally using a similar model from Baseus, you can check out my review here.

This is far from the only piece of charging-related gear we’ve seen go on sale lately. For instance, just a little bit ago we covered this 67W 3-port USB-C wall charger at $18. You can also add Belkin’s 4-port USB-C charging station to your setup at $110.50.

Baseus 6-in-1 20W USB-C Surge Protector features:

Powerful Cellphone Fast Charging: The Baseus USB C power strip provides your ip 14 50% power within 30mins. Its fast charging design is born to improve charging efficiency, meeting your needs in College Dorm Room, Travel, Home, School, and Office.

Reliable Surge & Lightning Protection: Baseus USB C charger block with upgraded 1200J surge protection safety measures effectively eliminates sudden power surges or “spikes.” The 20W Baseus power strip can protect you and your devices from short circuits, overpower problems & other safety issues.

Say Hi to Smart Power Switch: The Baseus power strips USB C charger adopts a smart power switch that features a longer life expectancy, safer handling, and faster responses. With its ice-blue aura switch effect, you can easily tell what makes this power strip worth buying.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!