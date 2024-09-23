8BitDo’s IBM M-inspired retro mechanical keyboard hits new low at $80 (Reg. $100)

We are now tracking a deal that drops 8BitDo’s M Edition Retro Mechanical Keyboard to $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this throwback-style mechanical keyboard inspired by the legendary IBM Model M is now seeing a solid 20% discount, landing as its first significant price drop since its debut earlier this year in May. While we’ve tracked relatively lower prices for 8BitDo’s NES and Famicom version keyboards previously, this is the lowest we have seen this particular model drop. The NES and C64 versions of the same retro keyboard are both down to $90 with a lighter 10% discount right now on Amazon. Head below for more details.

Outside of the re-skin which is inspired by one of IBM’s classics, this keyboard is very similar to 8BitDo’s other retro keyboards out there. This one also comes with “Super Buttons,” which are essentially two oversized buttons that are completely customizable. The keyboard itself sports a Tenkeyless (TKL) layout, and it comes fully built with Kailh Box Switch V2 White switches and PBT keycaps to complete the IMB Model M color scheme. It supports tri-mode connectivity via Bluetooth, a 2.4GHz dongle, and a USB-C connector, and it also works well with Windows, macOS, and Android.

If you’re looking for more gear with custom styles today then check out Elgato’s Atomic Purple Stream Deck MK.2 at $132. It sports a see-through design, complete with a USB cable and downloadable icons for its keys, and is down from its usual price of $160.

8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard M Edition features:

Inspired by the classics. Compatible with Windows 10(1903) or above, and Android 9.0 or above.

Connect via Bluetooth, wireless 2.4G, or wired.

87-key layout. Kailh Box Switch V2 White. Dye-sub PBT keycaps.

Top mount style. Hot-swappable PCB. Support n-key rollover.

Dual Super Buttons – offer large, programmable keys. Map anything to the Super Buttons instantly without using software.

Classic power status LED, with independent control panel.

Ultimate Software V2 for custom keyboard mapping

