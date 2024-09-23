Elgato’s see-through LE atomic purple Stream Deck is down to one of its best prices today at $132

We are now tracking a deal that drops the limited-edition atomic purple version of Elgato’s Stream Deck MK.2 to $131.99 shipped at Amazon. Unlike the standard black and white units, this limited-edition model is rarely sees a price drop outside big promo sales, but it’s now seeing a solid $28 markdown. Thanks to today’s 18% discount, this atomic purple Stream Deck is down to one of its best prices and is within $7 of the lowest price we tracked for it during the previous Prime Day sale on Amazon. Head below for more details.

Elgato’s limited-edition atomic purple Stream Deck MK. 2 features a see-through purple design, making it stand out from the rest of Stream Deck models out there. Its design is inspired by old-school gaming consoles that add a retro look to your setup, and it’s definitely worth considering if you like transparent tech. It also comes with a matching USB cable, and you can complete the retro limited-edition look with the downloadable icon pack for the keys. Outside the retro see-through look, though, this Stream Deck functions exactly like a normal Stream Deck MK.2 unit, meaning it’s a 15-key macro pad that can help you control all kinds of functions across a Windows or Mac computer. Not only can you use it to access stream controls on tools like OBS while streaming, but you can also use it to automate and control your everyday tasks like summoning selected apps or muting yourself on a Zoom call, and more.

We don’t expect this deal to stick around for a long time, so grab it while you can. Also, be sure to stop by our PC gaming deals hub once you are done here to see if you want to find more deals on new gaming gear for your battlestation.

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 Atomic Purple features:

15 customizable LCD keys to control apps, tools and platforms

Switch out the removable faceplate for different designs and modification

Easily customize keys to trigger single or multiple actions, launch social posts, adjust audio, turn on lights, and much more

Easily customize keys to trigger single or multiple actions, launch social posts, adjust audio, turn on lights, and much more

Access powerful plugins for Elgato 4KCU, OBS, Streamlabs, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Spotify, Philips Hue, and many more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!