Just $10 gets you this aluminum iPad stand with a rotating base today (54% off)

Courtesy of the official LISEN Amazon storefront, you can now score its tablet stand holder in silver down at $9.99 Prime shipped with a 50% discount which automatically applies during checkout. Also, folks without a Prime membership can dodge the shipping fee by checking out with items worth over $35 in the cart. Unlike the black variant of this tablet holder that’s been fetching $10 in recent months, this silver unit has mostly been fetching its full $22 price on Amazon. By stacking the 9% discount on the listing with a 50% discount that auto-applies at the checkout, you can drop this stand to a price that’s within $2 of our previous mention from July. The same iPad stand in black is currently down to $13 with a lighter 41% discount. Head below for more details.

This LISEN stand can hold tablets with up to a 15.6-inch display, so it’s a good option for even those using one of the new 13-inch iPad Pro models. This stand is made of aluminum and is strong enough to hold up to “40kgs of weight.” It lets you adjust both its height and the viewing angle, and it also has a foldable design that makes it easier to carry around or neatly tuck it away when not in use. What’s also great about this tablet stand is that it has a 360-degree rotating base using which you can turn your device in any direction.

LISEN is also offering its MagSafe Goosneck iPhone Mount for $13.50 today, down from its usual price of $25. You can mount it to your desk or nightstand to enjoy a hands-free viewing experience while catching up on your favorite movies or shows.

LISEN aluminum tablet stand features:

Al-Ti alloy Strength and Versatility 2024 Upgrade tablet stand: Say goodbye to flimsy stands! Designed with You in Mind: We’ve meticulously studied the competition. LISEN iPad stand holder for desk addresses and completely solves the instability and Limited adjustment plaguing first-generation iPad stands. Revolutionizes your desk, office, and home setup with its unparalleled sturdiness and durability

360° of Smooth Rotation Tri-fold adjustable: Adjust your view to perfection with this new 360° rotatable tablet holder stand for desk. Whether it’s for work, streaming, or video calls, achieve the perfect angle every time. Its innovative adjustment locking mechanism ensures your tablet always stays in place, securely and comfortably iPad holder stand

Additional Gifts Bridge Screw Adjustment Truss Rod, Always Keep Extended Stable, Adjustable Height and angle: Other Normal low-quality foldable tablet holders after several months adjust joints maybe become loose. LISEN 2023 upgrade aluminum iPad holder Stand office desk accessories, the bottom of the free bridge screw adjustment truss rod, and The locking mechanism can be adjusted freely when you feel it is too loose or too tight

