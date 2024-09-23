Add this MagSafe arm to your desk or nightstand for only $13.50 (Reg. $25, Amazon low)

Want to put your iPhone just about anywhere you want it? Well, the official LISEN storefront at Amazon is here to help with its MagSafe Gooseneck iPhone Mount for $13.49 Prime shipped once the on-page 10% off coupon has been clipped and code BJ7HPNBD is applied at checkout. You’d usually have to spend $25 on this mount, but the current markdown paired with both of the aforementioned discounts takes an impressive 46% off to deliver more than $11 in savings. Until now, the best price we had tracked was $20, so you’re undercutting that by a substantial amount. Learn more about this unit down below.

Elevate your iPhone and get it locked in right where you want it with this desk or nightstand mount from LISEN. With it, you’ll be able to quickly take action or just relax and enjoy catching up on your favorite show or YouTube channel. A majority of the mount is comprised of metal, giving this offering a more premium look and feel. The arm extends up to 24 inches, giving you plenty of reach for a wide variety of situations.

Want to mount a different device? Well, you can add MagSafe to just about anything with four stickers at just $1 each right now. And if you have a new iPhone 16 and want an affordable MagSafe-ready case, check out our roundup of elago’s liquid silicone solutions at up to 30% off with prices that kick off from only $9.

LISEN MagSafe Gooseneck iPhone Mount features:

20X Flexible & All Angle: The phone holder for bed with 4 joints, which can be fully adjusted and rotated 360 degrees. With 4 adjustable nodes, it can be adjusted to hold your iPhone 15 exactly where you want it. All types of ways to move it around, flexible for any phone you want to use in it

Lifetime Durability: This phone stand for bed is a brand new LISEN desk phone stand upgrade and the fourth generation upgrade product leading the iPhone stand market. After more than 10,000 careful polishing, the stability has been improved by 300%, which is more stable and less prone to sagging than the traditional gooseneck phone holder. The longest arm span of this for Magsafe phone mount is 24 inches, and the included cable management clip can fix the wires to keep everything tidy

