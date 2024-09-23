Be winter-ready with Greenworks’ 60V 24-inch cordless electric two-stage snow blower at $1,024 ($976 off)

With winter fast approaching, Walmart is giving folks a chance at some major savings on one of Greenworks’ latest snow-clearing solutions, the new 60V 24-inch Cordless Brushless Two-Stage Snow Blower for $1,023.99 shipped. This heavy-duty model is usually priced at $2,000, with it still sitting at its full MSRP direct from Greenworks. We haven’t seen any other previous discounts on this newer model, meaning that today, you can score it for your home or workspace at the lowest rate we’ve tracked at a massive 49% markdown, giving you $976 in savings.

For folks living in snow-heavy areas throughout much of the year, this heavy-duty snow blower from Greenworks arrives as one of the most comprehensive solutions to your yearly troubles. It’s been given a digitally-controlled brushless motor that can mow through snow to carve out a 24-inch wide path, with a clearing depth of up to 20 inches. Upgraded with a 200-degree rotating chute, it discharges snow up to 50 feet in distance (improved from previous models’ 180-degree chute and 20-foot distance).

There’s multiple LED lights here to provide better visibility, with zero-turn hub motor wheels that are self-propelled for increased power alongside easier maneuverability that won’t get bogged down in the powder and ice. With the two included 8.0Ah batteries and the dual-port charger, according to Greenworks, you’ll be able to “clear up to 18 car driveways” per every 96 minutes of charging.

Amazon is also seeing a few older models discounted to more reasonable rates, ranging from full-sized snow blowers to more convenient/compact snow shovels too. While the above deal is definitely one of the best we’ve seen on any snow-clearing equipment from the brand, these alternative options offer much lower rates that might not weigh as heavy upon your finances:

Greenworks 60V 24-inch Brushless Two-Stage Snow Blower:

Highly efficient brushless motor provides increased torque, quiet operation and longer life

Quickly clears driveways, sidewalks, and patios with a 24″ clearing path and handles snowfalls up to 14″

Discharge chute rotates 200 for directional control and can discharge up to 50 ft. in distance

LED headlights illuminate your path in poor light conditions

Variable speed controls for auger and drive speed selection

Self-propelled with power steering for effortless control

Tri-port powerhead holds up to 3 batteries for the industry’s longest runtime

Zero turn hub motor wheels for stronger output power and more control

Includes (2) 60V 8.0Ah batteries and dual-port charger

4 year limited tool & battery warranty

