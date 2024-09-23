Some of the best Galaxy Z Flip 6 deals yet now live on Crafted Black, more at $270 off (No trade needed)

Today we are tracking one of the best post-release deals yet on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Flip 6 Android foldable. Samsung is now offering select colorways down at $949.99 shipped, and we are talking about the 512GB model here with no trade-in required. Note: Make sure you select the “No…Get $150 Samsung Instant Savings” under the trade-in section. The official site is offering the 256GB models starting down at $899.99 shipped, but the real value is on the regularly $1,220 model with 512GB of storage that is now $270 off. While all colors are on sale, the Samsung site exclusive Crafted Black and White models are seeing the deepest deals – Amazon only has the silver model down this low right now.

Samsung, of course, has remained quite generous with its trade-in offers as well, offering as much as $650 in instant credits towards the new Z Flip 6 that can effectively bring the price down as low as $449.99 shipped. But considering you’ll have to be willing to put up some gear to get there, today’s straight up $270 cash is indeed one of the best deals we have spotted since the new foldable debuted a few months back.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is still, at least for me, the nicest looking flipper on the market. After getting hands-on for review we said we “don’t think the Galaxy Z flip 6 could look any better. Every material choice fits together in harmony, and a closed Flip 6 on a table just looks great.”

The whole experience is centered around the folding mechanism that carries a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1080 x 2460 resolution as well as a Super AMOLED at 720 x 748. The package measures out at 71.9mm and features a pair of shooters with “optical quality zoom 2x (enabled by Adaptive Pixel sensor) and digital zoom up to 10x” on the main 50MP sensor joined by the front-side 10MP setup.

A complete rundown of the new Galaxy Z Flip 6 is waiting for you right here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 features:

Capture stunning hands-free photos using FlexCam with Galaxy AI to frame up your shot automatically; Whether you’re posing in front of a famous landmark or want to get the whole group in, keep everything you want in frame. Galaxy Z Flip6 takes great photos and easily fixes imperfections, moves objects and enhances colors using Photo Assist with Galaxy AI. Capture social content in a fun new way with Camcorder Mode; When held in FlexMode, Galaxy Z Flip6 lets you easily control the cam with one hand and use Smooth Zoom control to record moments as they happen. Say bye to being lost in translation & hi to fluency in up to 16 languages using Interpreter with Galaxy AI; In FlexMode, your phone displays translations on both sides of the screen for easy in-person conversation.

