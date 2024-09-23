Cole Haan Fall Flash Sale takes up to 50% off dress shoes, boots, more

The Cole Haan Flash Sale offers up to 50% off running sneakers, dress shoes, boots, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s 5.ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxfords that are currently marked down to $170 and originally sold for $228. These oxfords are great for work or an event and were designed for comfort. They are available in three color options and feature Cole Haan’s ZERØGRAND 5.0 diamond shaped midsole that promotes greater flexibility. With nearly 900 positive reviews, these shoes are rated 4.6/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

